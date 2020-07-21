Hackney summer camp is one of five projects to receive funding boost

Girls Rock London is a summer camp in Hackney. Picture; Yulia Hauer Archant

A Hackney music project is one of five grassroots initiatives to receive funding from a partnership in its pilot year.

Amplify London, a partnership between the London Music Fund and YouTube Music, will give five projects up to £6,000 to support musicians and artists aged 11 to 21 across the capital.

Girls Rock London, a six-day intensive summer camp in Hackney in 2021 which enables young women and trans youth to learn an instrument and form a band under the guidance of professionals, is one of the successful projects.

London Music Fund’s chief executive Chrissy Kinsella said: “At a time when small, grassroots music organisations are facing unprecedented and difficult times, we are thrilled to be announcing this support.

“These five projects will reach young people who will be most adversely affected by the current crisis over the next 12 months.”

Other beneficiaries include Collage Voices, Ambition Aspire Achieve, Ruff Sqwad Arts Foundation, and School Ground Sounds.

In total, they will reach up to 200 young people in at least six boroughs.

The London Music Fund’s patron is London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Khan said: “Music has the power to transform lives and these grants will inspire the next generation of musicians and support our vital grassroots organisations at a time when they need it the most.”

All five projects will also receive professional guidance from youth music charity Sound Connections and one-to-one training with YouTube Music.

A second round of funding will be open in spring 2021.