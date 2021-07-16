Grassroots footballers take action against racist abuse of Marcus Rashford, and Sancho and Bukayo Saka
- Credit: Garry Strutt
Hundreds of footballers from a Hackney five-a-side league showed their support for England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they became the target of racist online abuse.
Hackney's Super 5 league teams, which hail from all over London, headed to Westminster Bridge today (July 16) and draped a banner calling for people to "love football, hate racism".
The London footballers wanted to send a clear message to the government and football's government bodies to take action against racist abuse across online platforms and in UK stadiums.
Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
Football collective Romance FC, which plays in Hackney and Tottenham, said in a statement: "It is important to take action like this to protest the idea that this kind of behaviour is normalised or accepted, and demonstrate that the football community at all levels condemns racism and rejects anyone who engages in it."
They added that racism should be challenged by making sure people of colour are truly represented and given opportunities at every level of the game.
Later today in Hackney, anti-racism campaigners will also be showing their support for Marcus Rashford and his Black teammates, dubbed "The Three Lions", by taking the knee in solidarity with the players.
The group Hackney Stand Up to Racism has planned the vigil for 6pm on July 16 at Hackney Town Hall.
