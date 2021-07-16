News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Grassroots footballers take action against racist abuse of Marcus Rashford, and Sancho and Bukayo Saka

Holly Chant

Published: 2:00 PM July 16, 2021   
London footballers from a Hackney five-a-side league have showed their support for Black England team members.

Grassroots London footballers from a Hackney five-a-side league have showed their support for Black England team members Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they received online racist abuse. - Credit: Garry Strutt

Hundreds of footballers from a Hackney five-a-side league showed their support for England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they became the target of racist online abuse. 

Hackney's Super 5 league teams, which hail from all over London, headed to Westminster Bridge today (July 16) and draped a banner calling for people to "love football, hate racism". 

Members of Hackney's Super 5 League near Westminster Bridge. 

Members of Hackney's Super 5 League near Westminster Bridge. - Credit: Garry Strutt

The London footballers wanted to send a clear message to the government and football's government bodies to take action against racist abuse across online platforms and in UK stadiums.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Garry Strutt

Football collective Romance FC, which plays in Hackney and Tottenham, said in a statement: "It is important to take action like this to protest the idea that this kind of behaviour is normalised or accepted, and demonstrate that the football community at all levels condemns racism and rejects anyone who engages in it."

Members of Romance FC, who play in Hackney and Tottenham. 

Members of Romance FC, who play in Hackney and Tottenham. - Credit: Claire Banks

They added that racism should be challenged by making sure people of colour are truly represented and given opportunities at every level of the game.

Later today in Hackney, anti-racism campaigners will also be showing their support for Marcus Rashford and his Black teammates, dubbed "The Three Lions", by taking the knee in solidarity with the players. 

Grassroots London footballers tackle racism in football. 

The players hope the action will pressure the government and national football institutions to do more to tackle racism in football. - Credit: Garry Strutt

The group Hackney Stand Up to Racism has planned the vigil for 6pm on July 16 at Hackney Town Hall.

A vigil in support of the England players will also be held in Hackney today. 

A vigil in support of the England players will also be held in Hackney today. - Credit: Garry Strutt









