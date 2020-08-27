Hackney teenager awarded for helping vulnerable people during coronavirus crisis

A Hackney 17-year-old has won an award for helping her mother with medicinal deliveries to vulnerable people throughout lockdown.

Iona White Henderson has bagged a Jack Petchey Community Award after she volunteered to make 300 medicinal deliveries during the pandemic alongside her mother.

She was rewarded with £50 and a letter from Sir Jack for her efforts.

Her mother said she could not have done it without Iona navigating and helping with larger deliveries.

In addition to this, Iona also took part in a video for Channel 4 in which she offered guidance on how she dealt with OCD throughout lockdown.

Trudy Kilcullen, chief executive of the Jack Petchey Foundation, said: “At the Jack Petchey Foundation, young people inspire us all the time with the incredible work they do and that has not stopped in the current situation.”

Any young person can be nominated for an award through the foundation’s website.

