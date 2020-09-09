Hackney teenager delivers food to key workers during lockdown

15-year-old Caitlin Banner has spent her lockdown delivering food to key workers at Homerton Hospital. Jack Petchey Foundation

A Hackney 15-year-old has been helping deliver food to key workers at Homerton Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Caitlin Banner was recently awarded £50 and recognised for her efforts by the charitable Jack Petchey Foundation.

The teenager has been helping deliver food to her local community with other volunteers and local restaurants.

Caitlin said: “Like lots of people I wanted to do something practical to help during the pandemic.

“The staff at Homerton Hospital were working so hard and putting themselves on the line, but their cafe was closed.

“Making food for them was a simple way of showing thanks and giving them a bit of a lift, and it was fun!”

Caitlin was nominated for the award by Rachel Mahon.

Rachel told the Gazette: “She has been helping out four days a week for the past few months.

“Caitlin’s help has been invaluable to the group.”

The 15-year-old is the most recent winner of the Jack Petchey’s Community Awards, an award scheme recognising young people from London and Essex who are helping their community during the coronavrus outbreak.

The scheme aims to keep young people motivated through lockdown and celebrate their contributions to society.

