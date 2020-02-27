Search

Advanced search

Hackney teenagers' film about embracing your cultural heritage nominated for Into Film award

PUBLISHED: 15:21 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 27 February 2020

Film maker Akilu and actor Brian on set. Picture: The Mouth That Roars

Film maker Akilu and actor Brian on set. Picture: The Mouth That Roars

The Mouth That Roars

Young filmmakers from Hackney have been nominated for a national award for their film about embracing your cultural heritage.

The group of 11 18-year-olds who attend The Mouth That Roars school in Waterson Street, Hoxton, have been nominated for the charity Into Film's 'best film' in the 16 to 19-year-old category.

You may also want to watch:

Their film, Inside of Me, follows a black teenager as he struggles to reconcile his modern London lifestyle with his African heritage, and the group drew on their own experiences to write the script.

They will attend star-studded ceremony in Leicester Square on March 18, hosted by comedian David Walliams.

He said; "I love the Into Film Awards because it gives the opportunity to young people, from all kinds of backgrounds, to be a part of the film industry. As an actor, these young people are the future, and you want them to give you a job one day."

Most Read

Remembering the ayahs: Hackney Central home where abandoned South Asian nannies sought refuge could get blue plaque recognition

The front entrance of the London City Mission Ayahs and Amahs Home, in Hackney 1900. Picture: Courtesy of London City Mission

Hackney’s flagship brewery Five Points could be latest railway arch firm forced out of borough after 300% rent increase

Director and owner Ed Mason at The Five Points

Man charged with attempted murder after two stabbed in Homerton

Police at the scene in Homerton Road. Picture: @999London

The Crown and Castle will be returning to Dalston as a pub

The Crown and Castle. Picture: Googlemaps

Family who battled against ‘discriminatory’ school hair policy to help write guidance

Ruby Williams, now 18, with her dad Lenny and mum Kate. Picture: Williams family

Most Read

Remembering the ayahs: Hackney Central home where abandoned South Asian nannies sought refuge could get blue plaque recognition

The front entrance of the London City Mission Ayahs and Amahs Home, in Hackney 1900. Picture: Courtesy of London City Mission

Hackney’s flagship brewery Five Points could be latest railway arch firm forced out of borough after 300% rent increase

Director and owner Ed Mason at The Five Points

Man charged with attempted murder after two stabbed in Homerton

Police at the scene in Homerton Road. Picture: @999London

The Crown and Castle will be returning to Dalston as a pub

The Crown and Castle. Picture: Googlemaps

Family who battled against ‘discriminatory’ school hair policy to help write guidance

Ruby Williams, now 18, with her dad Lenny and mum Kate. Picture: Williams family

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Copper Box to host National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Action from the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (pic John Trigg/LYR)

Sporting Club de Mundial rescue late point against in-form Boston Celtics

Sporting Club de Mundial in action against Boston Celtics. Picture: James Starkey

Arteta keen to maximise Arsenal’s routes into Europe ahead of Olympiacos clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (second left) during the training session at London Colney. Picture: John Walton/PA

Hackney gets ready to move again at Virgin Sport’s 2020 Outdoor Festival of Fitness

Virgin Sport's Outdoor Festival of Fitness Hackney Moves takes place from May 15-17 (pic Virgin Sport)

Dior Lupqi: Teenager who fatally stabbed Nashon Esbrand named publicly for first time

A knife-wielding teenager chasing Nashon just before he was stabbed five times. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24