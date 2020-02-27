Hackney teenagers' film about embracing your cultural heritage nominated for Into Film award

Film maker Akilu and actor Brian on set. Picture: The Mouth That Roars The Mouth That Roars

Young filmmakers from Hackney have been nominated for a national award for their film about embracing your cultural heritage.

The group of 11 18-year-olds who attend The Mouth That Roars school in Waterson Street, Hoxton, have been nominated for the charity Into Film's 'best film' in the 16 to 19-year-old category.

Their film, Inside of Me, follows a black teenager as he struggles to reconcile his modern London lifestyle with his African heritage, and the group drew on their own experiences to write the script.

They will attend star-studded ceremony in Leicester Square on March 18, hosted by comedian David Walliams.

He said; "I love the Into Film Awards because it gives the opportunity to young people, from all kinds of backgrounds, to be a part of the film industry. As an actor, these young people are the future, and you want them to give you a job one day."