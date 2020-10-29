Hackney venue to host five-course meal for charity
PUBLISHED: 18:14 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 29 October 2020
Archant
A five-course meal is being dished up in Hackney to raise money and awareness for mental health within the hospitality industry.
Hugo Warner, founder of Hackney co-working space The Fisheries, has teamed up with chef Andrew Clarke to host the dinner on November 12 in aid of Pilot Light.
This is an initiative set up in 2016 which aims to open up dialogue around mental health within the hospitality sector.
You may also want to watch:
READ MORE: Homerton mental health unit dramatically reduces use of restrictive practices
The menu will be an “autumnal family-style feast with a subtle nod to south-west France,” The Fisheries said, and served in its Green Room, which has been donated to the event for free.
“Coming together has never been so important,” Hugo said. “People are desperate for interaction after such a long time spent at home.
Andrew added: “This dinner is all about good old fashioned hospitality. We want to get people around the table to eat, drink and talk mental health.”
Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pilot-light-x-the-fisheries-tickets-123480612837
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.