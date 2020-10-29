Hackney venue to host five-course meal for charity

A five-course meal is being dished up in Hackney to raise money and awareness for mental health within the hospitality industry.

Hugo Warner, founder of Hackney co-working space The Fisheries, has teamed up with chef Andrew Clarke to host the dinner on November 12 in aid of Pilot Light.

This is an initiative set up in 2016 which aims to open up dialogue around mental health within the hospitality sector.

The menu will be an “autumnal family-style feast with a subtle nod to south-west France,” The Fisheries said, and served in its Green Room, which has been donated to the event for free.

“Coming together has never been so important,” Hugo said. “People are desperate for interaction after such a long time spent at home.

Andrew added: “This dinner is all about good old fashioned hospitality. We want to get people around the table to eat, drink and talk mental health.”

Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pilot-light-x-the-fisheries-tickets-123480612837