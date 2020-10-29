Search

Advanced search

Hackney venue to host five-course meal for charity

PUBLISHED: 18:14 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 29 October 2020

Hackney co-working space The Fisheries. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney co-working space The Fisheries. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A five-course meal is being dished up in Hackney to raise money and awareness for mental health within the hospitality industry.

Hugo Warner, founder of Hackney co-working space The Fisheries, has teamed up with chef Andrew Clarke to host the dinner on November 12 in aid of Pilot Light.

This is an initiative set up in 2016 which aims to open up dialogue around mental health within the hospitality sector.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Homerton mental health unit dramatically reduces use of restrictive practices

The menu will be an “autumnal family-style feast with a subtle nod to south-west France,” The Fisheries said, and served in its Green Room, which has been donated to the event for free.

“Coming together has never been so important,” Hugo said. “People are desperate for interaction after such a long time spent at home.

Andrew added: “This dinner is all about good old fashioned hospitality. We want to get people around the table to eat, drink and talk mental health.”

Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pilot-light-x-the-fisheries-tickets-123480612837

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient captain McAnuff has backed EFL chairman Rick Parry as football calls for government help

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Old Street roundabout overhaul moves to the next stage as roads change to a new layout

An artist's impression of what Old Street station will look like by next year. Picture: TfL

Hackney venue to host five-course meal for charity

Hackney co-working space The Fisheries. Picture: Google Maps

London Lions add GB centre Fahro Alihodzic as the season edges closer

London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)

Arsenal goalkeeper Zinsberger puts in superb performance for Austria in France shutout

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger