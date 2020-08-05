Search

RAF veteran from Stamford Hill thanks military charities for mobility scooter gift

PUBLISHED: 09:27 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 05 August 2020

Stamford Hill resident Leon Newmark, 82, with his new mobility scooter.

Courtesy of Leon Newmark

A Royal Air Force (RAF) veteran from Stamford Hill was gifted with a mobility scooter to help him get around.

Leon Newmark, 82, is a resident of AJEX House in Stamford Hill and did national service in the RAF back in the 1950s.

The veteran now finds it difficult to walk and so, he was presented with a mobility scooter in July.

“I’m very thankful for this wonderful gift, which has improved my quality of life,” said Mr Newmark, Chairman of AJEX Stamford Hill Branch, and committee member of the Council of Christians and Jews North London Branch.

The gift was funded by the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (AJEX) and the RAF Benevolent Fund with assistance from SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

The aviation industry and the RAF underwent significant changes in the 1950s, when Leon served, as jet-powered aircraft replaced the propeller-driven planes of the World War II era.

