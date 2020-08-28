Hackney volunteer raises funds to combat racism against East and Southeast Asian communities

Campaigners are raising funds to set up an organisation to fight racism directed at East and Southeast Asian people and communities. Picture: End The Virus Of Racism End The Virus Of Racism

A Hackney volunteer is crowdfunding to establish the UK’s first organisation dedicated to ending racism against East and Southeast Asian communities.

Co-organisers of the End The Virus Of Racism campaign; Alvin Carpio, Lu Gram and Hau-Yu Tam. Picture: End The Virus Of Racism Co-organisers of the End The Virus Of Racism campaign; Alvin Carpio, Lu Gram and Hau-Yu Tam. Picture: End The Virus Of Racism

After learning of a “sharp” increase in hate crime during the coronavirus crisis, Human Rights campaigner Alvin Carpio set up a campaign called End The Virus Of Racism.

He and other volunteers involved in the non-profit are now raising funds with a plan to set up an organisation dedicated to tackling racism against Asian communities and people.

British-born Filipino Alvin told the Gazette: “Hate Crimes against people of East and Southeast Asian heritage increased sharply during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Racism to our community has always existed and we can no longer remain silent.

“That is why a group of us came together to respond to the long-standing racism.”

In July, official figures revealed a three-fold increase in hate crimes directed at East and Southeast Asian communities and, members of a Hackney Chinese Community organisation also shared reports of racism and xenophobia in February.

People reported being made to feel uncomfortable and targeted at restaurants, in the supermarket and on the tube, adding that children had been teased about having coronavirus at school.

“Unfortunately, right now there is no organisation in the UK that is dedicated to addressing racism against people of East and Southeast Asian heritage.

“This has resulted in a nation-wide lack of leadership on the protection of our communities in the face of an imminent crisis.

“This must change now,” The Hackney-based Kanlungan Filipino Consortium volunteer said.

The campaign group’s fundraiser has a target of £150,000 and it has already received over £16,000 worth of donations.

“Your donations will help us support victims of hate crime, run a digital hate crime reporting system with different languages, and advocated for change to help end the virus of racism,” Alvin added.

Click here to donate and help fund the UK’s first nonprofit dedicated to addressing racism towards people of East and Southeast Asian heritage.

Visit www.endthevirusofracism.com for more information.