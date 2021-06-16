Hackney volunteer featured in national charity campaign

Published: 12:13 PM June 16, 2021

A Hackney volunteer is sharing her story as part of a new national campaign by health and first aid charity, St John Ambulance.

Volunteer Grace Ogunlowo, 25, is featured in adverts across the UK in the Ask Me campaign, which aims to get the public to stop and think about the vital role the ambulance service plays in people's lives.

More than 2,000 posters and billboards featuring portraits of volunteers and patients invite the public to ask them about their real-life St John experiences.

Grace said: “I’ve been involved with caring for people before they have their vaccinations – calming them down, helping to ease their fears and just making sure everyone is ok.

"I talk them through the stages of how to take care of themselves if there are any side-effects – what to do and who to call.”

The Ask Me campaign involves volunteers and patients inviting the public to ask about their St John Ambulance experiences. - Credit: St John Ambulance

Originally from Nigeria, Grace's interest in healthcare began when she started working with communities to raise AIDS awareness.

She joined St John Ambulance a year ago and in recent months has been volunteering as part of the Covid-19 vaccination programme as she’s passionate about doing her bit to help her local community.

Grace added: "I feel like St John has given me a voice. My self-worth has increased, I’m handling something and I have value.”

Over the last year, more than 30,000 St John Ambulance have given almost 700,000 hours of time to support the nation's health in hospital wards, on ambulances and – most recently – through the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Martin Houghton-Brown, chief executive of St John Ambulance, said: “The last year has seen our profile raised through our Covid-19 response supporting the NHS.

"However, as the world starts to return to normal, we need to remind everyone why St John matters every day, not just in a national crisis.”

Other St John Ambulance volunteers can share their stories via the hashtag #AskMe

Learn more about the campaign at www.sja.org.uk/ask-me

Find out more about St John Ambulance and how to get involved at www.sja.org.uk