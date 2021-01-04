News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney shoebox campaign provides toiletries for women living in shelters

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:32 PM January 4, 2021   
Akka member stands with thumbs up next to pile of wrapped shoeboxes filled with toiletries.

Akka founder Ketchurah Ravindren delivering toiletry parcels to St Mungos homeless shelter in Hackney. - Credit: Hackney Akka project

A Hackney shoebox campaign has been helping provide essential and luxury toiletries for women in homeless shelters. 

The campaign was launched by Akka project in 2020 by local volunteer Ketchurah Ravindren to collect stories and challenge stigmas that women face. 

Ketchurah told the Gazette she had the idea to create the parcels after realising she and many of her friends owned toiletries which had never been used.

Graphic designer Cath Birch helped create a flyer with items needed and people were asked to drop off toiletries at Eastern Curve Garden in Dalston. 

Colourfully wrapped shoeboxes displayed on wooden table.

Shoeboxes filled with essential and luxury toiletries to be distributed to women living in homeless shelters. - Credit: Hackney Akka Project

"We hope these shoeboxes make some women very happy," said Ketchurah. 

Along with additional cosmetic donations from company Fluorescent PR, Akka members assembled the shoeboxes on December 15.

You may also want to watch:

The project donated 41 shoeboxes to St Mungo's on Mare Street and six to Hackney Winter Night Shelter. 

Follow Akka on instagram @theakkaproject. 

Festive shoe box appeal poster.

Graphic Designer Cath Birch helped create a flyer to collect toiletries from local people in Hackney. - Credit: Hackney Akka Project

READ MORE: Hackney pupils spread goodwill with festive charity drive

Most Read

  1. 1 Homerton Hospital "stretched" as Covid cases surge
  2. 2 New Year's Honours: Hackney 'Mama' and Marks and Spencer's hero among those honoured
  3. 3 Ex-Islington cop who schooled in Hackney saves business from Covid-19 bust
  1. 4 Hackney primary schools to reopen despite 'grave' Covid situation
  2. 5 New year message: My heart goes out to those affected by this tragic year
  3. 6 Three arrested over London Fields shooting that left innocent bystander paralysed
  4. 7 Primary schools to remain closed after government U-turn
  5. 8 Hackney man found guilty after murdering victim with scissors
  6. 9 Appeal to catch Islington Christmas presents burglar
  7. 10 New Year's Honours: Hackney founder of Islington adoption agency awarded OBE
Charity News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

St John at Hackney: Fresh charm and grace for a radical building

Gordon Shrigley, Architect

person

Christmas

Hardy swimmers take Christmas dip in Hackney reservoir

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'New variant to blame' as coronavirus cases shoot through the roof in...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Covid-19 vaccine, Dalston Junction traffic, London Fields Lido and more

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus