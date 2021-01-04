Hackney shoebox campaign provides toiletries for women living in shelters

Published: 5:32 PM January 4, 2021

A Hackney shoebox campaign has been helping provide essential and luxury toiletries for women in homeless shelters.

The campaign was launched by Akka project in 2020 by local volunteer Ketchurah Ravindren to collect stories and challenge stigmas that women face.

Ketchurah told the Gazette she had the idea to create the parcels after realising she and many of her friends owned toiletries which had never been used.

Graphic designer Cath Birch helped create a flyer with items needed and people were asked to drop off toiletries at Eastern Curve Garden in Dalston.

Shoeboxes filled with essential and luxury toiletries to be distributed to women living in homeless shelters. - Credit: Hackney Akka Project

"We hope these shoeboxes make some women very happy," said Ketchurah.

Along with additional cosmetic donations from company Fluorescent PR, Akka members assembled the shoeboxes on December 15.

The project donated 41 shoeboxes to St Mungo's on Mare Street and six to Hackney Winter Night Shelter.

Follow Akka on instagram @theakkaproject.

Graphic Designer Cath Birch helped create a flyer to collect toiletries from local people in Hackney. - Credit: Hackney Akka Project

