Hackney Wick and Fish Island named one of Sadiq Khan’s first Creative Enterprise Zones

PUBLISHED: 15:19 19 December 2018

Hackney Wick getting City Hall 'enterprise zone' cash boost. Picture: Google

Hackney Wick getting City Hall 'enterprise zone' cash boost. Picture: Google

Creatives in Hackney Wick and Fish Island will be protected after the area was named one of Sadiq Khan’s first Creative Enterprise Zones – requiring developers to provide affordable workspace.

The mayor’s £11million initiative covers six areas and is designed to support artists and creators as well as provide more jobs and training opportunities for local people.

Working with employers within the zone, the project will also offer apprenticeships, internships and business support to up-and-coming talents.

It will be a joint project between Hackney and Tower Hamlets councils and the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

In a joint statement, chief exec of the LLDC Lyn Garner, Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs and Hackney mayor Phil Glanville said: “Hackney Wick and Fish Island have been shaped by the communities of artists and creatives that have made these areas home, and it’s vital we protect this heritage, as together we build a sustainable future. “

