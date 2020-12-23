Published: 5:30 PM December 23, 2020

A Hackney Wick "environmental art activist" has promised to plant nearly 9,000 trees to combat deforestation,

Lauren Baker, 38, who works from a studio in Hepscott Road, encourages her clients to plant a tree every time they buy a piece of her art.

She collaborates with the charity One Tree Planted, which charges $1 a tree.,

She said: “Last year I focussed on environmental art activism with my piece that was called Letter to Mother Earth, where I spoke an open apology on behalf of the human race to mother nature.

"I projected that ten metres on the walls of the Tate in July 2019, and launched my campaign to plant 8,888 trees just after. I’ve been planting trees ever since.

"So far I’ve planted 6,500 with about 2,000 left to go.

"You can choose where in the world you want to plant them.

"I think we need to plant them in the Amazon.”



