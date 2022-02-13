News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

People injured after pub collapses in Hackney WIck

Holly Chant

Published: 7:45 AM February 13, 2022
Emergency services outside the Two More Years bar and restaurant studios at Fish Island, Hackney

Emergency services outside the Two More Years bar and restaurant studios at Fish Island, Hackney Wick, east London, after a number of people were injured when a mezzanine floor at the venue collapsed. - Credit: PA

Seven people were rescued from a Hackney Wick bar after the mezzanine floor in the pub collapsed. 

A number of people were also treated at the scene and taken to hospital after the ceiling collapsed at Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick. 

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said firefighters were called to a ceiling collapse at a pub in Roach Road, Hackney Wick, adding that a mezzanine floor in a single-storey pub had collapsed.

Handout photo issued by London Fire Brigade of emergency services outside the Two More Years bar and

The London Fire Brigade was at the scene and several people were injured and taken to hospital - Credit: PA

Station Commander Sacha Clement, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters have carried out a systematic search of the building and rescued seven people from inside.

“They were trapped on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor and crews used a ladder to bridge between the floor and the internal staircase to get them safely out of the building.

“We are working with our emergency services partners, and a number of people have been treated at the scene and taken to hospital.”

The LFB said crews were called at 4.50pm yesterday, on February 12, and firefighters were at the scene.

The mezzanine floor at the venue collapsed

The mezzanine floor at the venue collapsed - Credit: PA

Three fire engines from Homerton, Bethnal Green and Leyton fire stations and two rescue units from East Ham and Edmonton stations were also called to the incident. 

Rushanara Ali, Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, tweeted: “Very concerned about the collapse of part of a building at Roach Road #fishisland.

People gather outside of the Two More Years bar and restaurant studios at Fish Islan

People gather outside of the Two More Years bar and restaurant studios at Fish Island, Hackney Wick, after a number of people were injured when a mezzanine floor at the venue collapsed - Credit: PA

The MP added: “My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Grateful to @Ldn_Ambulance and @TowerHamletsNow emergency response services for their support at this time.”

Hackney News
East London News
Bethnal Green News

