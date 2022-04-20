News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Free dance sessions on offer as school celebrates first year

William Mata

Published: 9:45 AM April 20, 2022
Hackney Wick-based Adore Dance celebrates one year

Hackney Wick-based Adore Dance celebrates one year - Credit: Adore Dance

Hackney Wick-based Adore Dance school is celebrating its first birthday with a free festival of dance that will raise money for the Ukraine crisis.

Taster lessons on April 30 will be free for adults and children. The school will also take donations towards the appeal. 

The school was founded last year by Joe Watson and Connor Taylor who wanted to offer something for people to enjoy as lockdown came to an end.

Joe said: "From idea to reality in one year, we're truly humbled by the support the community has shown us.

"It's a testament to Connor and his fantastic team of teachers, as well as, the growing need for getting adults and kids moving again.

"Celebrating our first birthday with a free festival of dance for all, alongside donations for the Ukraine crisis, is one way we hope to continue to serve our community and beyond."

For more details and bookings, visit: www.adoredance.london/first-birthday-party

