Hackney Wick charity and fitness groups give out care packages during Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:07 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 08 June 2020

Volunteers distributing food to local people struggling during the pandemic. Picture: The Wickers Charity

The Wickers Charity

A Hackney Wick charity has been working with other local organisations to deliver care packages to families during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Wickers Charity has organised local groups and volunteers to give out food and support people during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: The Wickers Charity

For the last eight weeks The Wickers Charity has been coordinating food drop-offs every Thursday for local people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Bosede, programme manager for the Wickers Charity set up Care Package Thursdays and said: “After we were put on furlough it became apparent that we wouldn’t be able to work with some of the young people that we work with - it was important for us to keep in touch.

“So, as well as keeping in contact the main thing for us was holiday poverty - kids are not able to access school dinners. So, we decided to put a few bits together in a bag just to help households financially.”

The charity works with young people in Hackney aged eight to 18 and aims to reduce gang related crime in East London by providing positive role models.

Kieran Harris, Deji Raji, Tyler Williams-Green and Sam Bosede have helped organise Care Package Thursdays. Picture: Kieran Harris

“You almost forget sometimes how much people are struggling out here,” said Kieran Harris who also works for the charity.

Community activists and fitness enthusiasts from The Hackney Trinity and members of The Outrunners, a Hackney-based running club, are some of the organisations working closely with the charity to supply food to those who need it.

Deji Raji and his brothers from The Hackney Trinity have volunteered with The Wickers Charity, which works with young people to reduce gang related crime in East London by providing positive role models.

Care packages have been given out every Thursday for eight weeks. Picture: The Wickers Charity

He told the Gazette: “As we’re dropping off we see people we know from the community and everyone loves that element. It’s not looking for help the community is helping itself. It’s an amazing initiative and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

May 3 will be the final Care Package that funding will allow.

To donate to the charity click here.

For more information on The Hackney Trinity click visit https://www.thehackneytrinity.com/

For more information on The Outrunners click here

