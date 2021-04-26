Couple hopes to bring the community together through dance

Published: 1:30 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM April 26, 2021

A couple have used lockdown as an opportunity to set up a new dance project in Hackney Wick, offering lessons for adults and children of all abilities.

Founders Connor Taylor and Joe Watson hope to encourage people to get moving and try something new with Adore Dance.

During lockdown, ex-professional dancer Connor rediscovered his love of dancing, as he found being active helped his mental health.

The couple then considered how dance and exercise could help the rest of the community after lockdown.

Joe said: “We posted an initial inquiry on Facebook groups and had a positive response. Everyone is so excited to get out and about and start doing stuff again."

With Joe’s background in marketing and Connor’s experience as a professional dancer and teacher, they set up Adore Dance from scratch.

Connor was furloughed throughout lockdown, and Joe was working from home, so they saw the opportunity to dedicate time to the project.

Joe said: “You always think it will be much easier than it is. It was the small details such as working out the company name and even the website URL.

“We want to give the community something different and a reason to get together, as it is a very social style of fitness in comparison to just going to a gym. The community aspect is just as important as the fitness aspect.”

Connor Taylor (left) and Joe Watson (right), founders of Adore Dance. - Credit: Adore Dance

Connor and Joe aim to make dance accessible to all, regardless of ability, particularly ballet, with Conner having trained and toured nationally with The Royal Opera House and Alberta Ballet II in Canada.

“It's a way for people to learn a new skill without the pressure of having to be really good at it,” said Joe.

When people think of ballet, they may think of strict lessons they had at a young age but Joe and Connor want to change this.

He added: “Hopefully it will be a really great way for people to reconnect with dance and rediscover their love of dance again. It is very relaxed and friendly, while still focusing on good technique.”

Classes for children started on May 22 and will be opening for adults later in the month.

Find out more at www.adoredance.london/