Hackney Wick hub Here East celebrates East Londoners driving innovation

Simon Cole Founder and guide at Hackney Tours. Picture: Gary Morrisroe Gary Morrisroe

A digital hub in Hackney Wick has unveiled 50 more trailblazers working to make a positive difference in East London.

Yolanda Antonopoulou founded Gaia Pulses. Her plat-based ready meals business operates out of The Old Baths in Hackney Wick and works towards a sustainable future in the food industry. Picture: Gary Morrisroe Yolanda Antonopoulou founded Gaia Pulses. Her plat-based ready meals business operates out of The Old Baths in Hackney Wick and works towards a sustainable future in the food industry. Picture: Gary Morrisroe

Situated in Olympic Park, Here East launched its East London Innovators campaign in 2019 to bring together outstanding Londoners driving innovation across East London.

The creative individuals, community leaders, businesses and non-profits identified and celebrated by the initiative are tackling a wide range of issues ranging from air pollution to disability inclusion.

Gavin Poole, CEO of Here East, said: “We have carefully curated an ecosystem of individuals and businesses who are committed to cross-sector collaboration and developing innovative ideas utilising different mediums.

Director Julie Brown and a group of friends set up Growing Communities more than 20 years ago. Growing Communities is a community-led organisation based in Hackney working to reshape the food and farming systems that feed us. Picture: Gary Morrisroe Director Julie Brown and a group of friends set up Growing Communities more than 20 years ago. Growing Communities is a community-led organisation based in Hackney working to reshape the food and farming systems that feed us. Picture: Gary Morrisroe

These values [are] embodied everyday throughout the East London community – and the overwhelming response to support one another in the face of Covid-19 has brought this into sharp focus.”

Many of Here East’s innovators are also lending their support and expertise to the Covid-19 response.

They include people like Henry Smith who founded the Wickers Charity which supports young people in Hackney, local environmental group Plastic-Free Hackney and many more.

Miranda K and Everest E created FoodDrop to ensure unsold food goes to local charities. The platform makes it simple and easy for high street food outlets to connect with charities nearby. Picture: Gary Morrisroe Miranda K and Everest E created FoodDrop to ensure unsold food goes to local charities. The platform makes it simple and easy for high street food outlets to connect with charities nearby. Picture: Gary Morrisroe

The campaign showcases the people behind new technologies and novel ways of helping people and the environment. The East London innovations include an app to crowdfund for homeless people’s employment training, the development of artificial intelligence technologies to reduce fabric waste and the invention of a street structure to track and remove harmful pollutants from the surrounding air.

“I am delighted to see this impactful network further expanding, showcasing incredible levels of talent and dedication to making a positive difference within our community. This year’s judges had a large number of applications to consider, and these finalists were chosen because of their community impact and engagement, as well their creativity and innovation,” said Gavin.

This year the group of 50 was selected by an expert judging panel which included the Mayor of Hackney Phillip Glanville.

Christopher Leung trained as an architect at the Bartlett School of Architecture and has contributed to the research and the developement of environmentally-friendly buildings. Picture: Gary Morrisroe Christopher Leung trained as an architect at the Bartlett School of Architecture and has contributed to the research and the developement of environmentally-friendly buildings. Picture: Gary Morrisroe

