Hackney Wick mural unveiled
PUBLISHED: 11:12 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 30 September 2020
A street artist’s work has been unveiled as the first in a series of murals to adorn Hackney Bridge.
Busk’s piece, which was designed as part of the 2020 London Mural Festival, is framed in a style similar to Hackney Wick’s Clarnico Sweet Factory adverts of the 1900s.
The design was inspired by the industrial history of the area, celebrates the creativity of Hackney Wick today and brings together writing and muralism.
It was created in collaboration with Global Street Art for Hackney Bridge, previously known as Clarnico Quay.
A spokesperson from Hackney Bridge said: “Hackney Bridge is proud to become home to a series of artworks, which we will build over time in partnership with the local creative community, providing a space to celebrate their talent.”
Hackney Bridge is a new destination near Hackney Wick with workspace, facilities, markets, restaurants and bars.
