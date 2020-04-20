There With You: Hackney Wick neighbours sew scrubs for NHS staff during the coronavirus outbreak

A scrub top at Scrub Hub founder Brooke's Make Town textiles and craft studio. Picture: Brooke Dennis Brooke Dennis

A team of neighbours from Hackney Wick have inspired seamsters, throughout the UK, to start sewing thousands of scrubs for NHS staff. They began manufacturing the special hygienic garments after a doctor made a request in a local community group following supply shortages caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Scrub hub's core founding is made up of Brooke who runs the Make Town crafts and textile studio, pattern-cutter Rebecca from the fashion industry, Maya from the charity sector and Annabel who is a set desinger for fashion. Pictured are bundles of fabric and pattern ready to be picked up by volunteers. Picture: Brooke Dennis Scrub hub's core founding is made up of Brooke who runs the Make Town crafts and textile studio, pattern-cutter Rebecca from the fashion industry, Maya from the charity sector and Annabel who is a set desinger for fashion. Pictured are bundles of fabric and pattern ready to be picked up by volunteers. Picture: Brooke Dennis

Since then, 60 Scrub Hubs have been set up across the UK and thousands of medical uniforms have been delivered to NHS staff.

The Hackney Wick volunteer group said: “We are truly grateful for the opportunity to put our skills to use and support NHS staff on the frontline who are working 24/7 to keep us all safe.

We have been overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who heeded our call from across the UK, and it’s been heart-warming to see many are now setting up their own, local Scrub Hubs. “

In desperate need of protective clothing, Hackney doctor Katie Ward, contacted her local Hackney Wick WhatsApp group and made a request for help.

Finished scrubs ready for collection outside a volunteers home. Picture: Byrde Gordon Finished scrubs ready for collection outside a volunteers home. Picture: Byrde Gordon

Several of her neighbours who work in the fashion sector responded to the request and set up a small-scale production line for scrubs with local volunteers in Hackney.

Dr Katie Ward said: “I’m very tired after a day at [the] new Nightingale hospital but I’m thrilled with my new scrubs. They make working easier and help keep my family safe.”

Neighbours Brooke Dennis, Maya Ilani, Annabel Maguire, Rebecca Zehr and Georgina Carro are coordinating a team of over 50 volunteers who are working to help meet a shortage of scrubs for NHS staff living and working in North East London.

Their original group has prompted other professional seamsters and keen hobbyists to start sewing for the NHS to meet the growing demand for scrubs in communities across the UK.

The planning, production and delivery of the garments has all been achieved whilst meeting social distancing requirements with team meetings on Zoom and door-step drop offs and collections.

The group has launched a fundraiser and all the money raised for Scub Hub will go towards materials and logistics.

The group says anything left over will be donated to NHS charities.

For more info on volunteering, ordering or setting up your own Scrub Hub visit: www.scrubhub.org.uk

