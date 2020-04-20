Search

Advanced search

There With You: Hackney Wick neighbours sew scrubs for NHS staff during the coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 09:34 20 April 2020

A scrub top at Scrub Hub founder Brooke's Make Town textiles and craft studio. Picture: Brooke Dennis

A scrub top at Scrub Hub founder Brooke's Make Town textiles and craft studio. Picture: Brooke Dennis

Brooke Dennis

A team of neighbours from Hackney Wick have inspired seamsters, throughout the UK, to start sewing thousands of scrubs for NHS staff. They began manufacturing the special hygienic garments after a doctor made a request in a local community group following supply shortages caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Scrub hub's core founding is made up of Brooke who runs the Make Town crafts and textile studio, pattern-cutter Rebecca from the fashion industry, Maya from the charity sector and Annabel who is a set desinger for fashion. Pictured are bundles of fabric and pattern ready to be picked up by volunteers. Picture: Brooke DennisScrub hub's core founding is made up of Brooke who runs the Make Town crafts and textile studio, pattern-cutter Rebecca from the fashion industry, Maya from the charity sector and Annabel who is a set desinger for fashion. Pictured are bundles of fabric and pattern ready to be picked up by volunteers. Picture: Brooke Dennis

Since then, 60 Scrub Hubs have been set up across the UK and thousands of medical uniforms have been delivered to NHS staff.

The Hackney Wick volunteer group said: “We are truly grateful for the opportunity to put our skills to use and support NHS staff on the frontline who are working 24/7 to keep us all safe.

We have been overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who heeded our call from across the UK, and it’s been heart-warming to see many are now setting up their own, local Scrub Hubs. “

In desperate need of protective clothing, Hackney doctor Katie Ward, contacted her local Hackney Wick WhatsApp group and made a request for help.

Finished scrubs ready for collection outside a volunteers home. Picture: Byrde GordonFinished scrubs ready for collection outside a volunteers home. Picture: Byrde Gordon

Several of her neighbours who work in the fashion sector responded to the request and set up a small-scale production line for scrubs with local volunteers in Hackney.

Dr Katie Ward said: “I’m very tired after a day at [the] new Nightingale hospital but I’m thrilled with my new scrubs. They make working easier and help keep my family safe.”

You may also want to watch:

Neighbours Brooke Dennis, Maya Ilani, Annabel Maguire, Rebecca Zehr and Georgina Carro are coordinating a team of over 50 volunteers who are working to help meet a shortage of scrubs for NHS staff living and working in North East London.

Their original group has prompted other professional seamsters and keen hobbyists to start sewing for the NHS to meet the growing demand for scrubs in communities across the UK.

The planning, production and delivery of the garments has all been achieved whilst meeting social distancing requirements with team meetings on Zoom and door-step drop offs and collections.

The group has launched a fundraiser and all the money raised for Scub Hub will go towards materials and logistics.

The group says anything left over will be donated to NHS charities.

For more info on volunteering, ordering or setting up your own Scrub Hub visit: www.scrubhub.org.uk

To donate click here

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lower Clapton

Police at the scene of the crash in Pembury Road. Picture: @Garyfoskett

Coronavirus cases at Homerton Hospital ‘starting to drop off’

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

De Beauvoir NHS doctor fighting coronavirus has tyres slashed in ‘targeted attack’

An NHS doctor had his car's tyres slashed and believes it was targeted. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images

There With You: Hackney Wick neighbours sew scrubs for NHS staff during the coronavirus outbreak

A scrub top at Scrub Hub founder Brooke's Make Town textiles and craft studio. Picture: Brooke Dennis

Most Read

‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lower Clapton

Police at the scene of the crash in Pembury Road. Picture: @Garyfoskett

Coronavirus cases at Homerton Hospital ‘starting to drop off’

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

De Beauvoir NHS doctor fighting coronavirus has tyres slashed in ‘targeted attack’

An NHS doctor had his car's tyres slashed and believes it was targeted. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images

There With You: Hackney Wick neighbours sew scrubs for NHS staff during the coronavirus outbreak

A scrub top at Scrub Hub founder Brooke's Make Town textiles and craft studio. Picture: Brooke Dennis

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

There With You: Hackney Wick neighbours sew scrubs for NHS staff during the coronavirus outbreak

A scrub top at Scrub Hub founder Brooke's Make Town textiles and craft studio. Picture: Brooke Dennis

Arsenal Women ‘focused’ during lockdown says Montemurro

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

There With You: Essential list of groups, networks and organisations during the coronavirus outbreak

There WIth You logo. Hackney Gazette. Picture: Archant

Shoreditch’s Sofar Sounds keeps the music alive with online listening room and global artists’ fund

Bad Honey at Sofar Sounds, Signature Brew Taproom & Venue, Haggerston. Picture: Jay Burgess
Drive 24