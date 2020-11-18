Search

Advanced search

Hackney organisation raises funds to support families this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:32 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 18 November 2020

BADU is a Hackney Wick community organisation raising money to buy Christmas hampers for east London families. Picture: Frankie Edwards

BADU is a Hackney Wick community organisation raising money to buy Christmas hampers for east London families. Picture: Frankie Edwards

Frankie Edwards

A Hackney organisation needs the public’s help to bring Christmas hampers to east London families.

BADU has run its That Moment When campaign for two years in a row, helping more and more people every winter. Picture: Frankie EdwardsBADU has run its That Moment When campaign for two years in a row, helping more and more people every winter. Picture: Frankie Edwards

BADU Community, formerly BADU Sports, has launched it’s That Moment When Campaign with aims to raise £30,000 to provide 300 festive holiday hampers to families in east London over the seasonal period.

Based in Olympic Park’s Here East, the organisation had previously mobilised young volunteers to man a food bank and help-line during the first coronavirus lockdown in March.

READ MORE: Local Heroes: Young Hackney volunteers support their communities during Covid-19 outbreak

Nana Badu, founder of BADU, said: “We’ve supported young people and families in east London for years, but 2020 has placed unprecedented pressure on people who were already struggling.

“Unstable incomes, unemployment, uncertainty, bereavement, isolation and the immense mental health pressures faced by families in some of the most deprived parts of London has been mounting during the pandemic.”

Research released in September by the Trussell Trust, a charity network of 1,200 food bank centres, forecasts it will be giving out six emergency food parcels a minute this winter. It predicts a 61 per cent increase in need.

Trussell Trust data revealed that during the start of the pandemic about half of people using food banks had never needed one before.

BADU’s campaign is calling for donations to help people struggling over the Christmas period, by delivering hampers containing festive food, crackers, presents, supermarket vouchers for gas and electricity and activity packs.

You may also want to watch:

It is also working directly with schools in Hackney and neighbouring boroughs to identify families who would most benefit from support.

The organisation also plans to tailor the contents of the hamper to each families specific cultural needs.

READ MORE: Local heroes: Inspired by Captain Tom Moore Hackney 7 year-old cycles 100 miles for charity

Nana told the Gazette: “Our festive campaign is aimed at bringing some respite to the pressure and putting a smile on their faces. This is only one aspect of what we do at BADU, we have a huge task ahead to ensure young people in London have the same opportunities and that struggling families get the support they need.”

The name of the campaign, That Moment When, refers to the moment when someone has a spark of joy or sense of togetherness over the Christmas period. The campaign has run for two years and in 2018 BADU reached 70 families which included 106 children.

In 2019 it reached 167 families and 423 children and this year, in light of the coronavirus pandemic the organisation wants to reach even more people.

BADU is based at Plexal in Here East, the former Olympic press and broadcast centre in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park which is now home to a community of 4,000 startups, academics, students and social enterprises. Through mentoring, in-school programmes and activities, BADU supports young people and their families with an emphasis on teaching through sport. Here East is a sponsor of this year’s campaign, along with corporate sponsors like Nike and Sky Cares.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/badu-that-momen-when?utm_term=BgjAxjZEzor

The deadline for donations for the That Moment When is 6 December 2020.

For more information visit www.badusports.co.uk/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

From Hackney to Oxford university: What it’s like joining the academic elite

Oxford University student James Brown and Oxford University Fellow Mike Freeman both grew up in Hackney. Picture:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

From Hackney to Oxford university: What it’s like joining the academic elite

Oxford University student James Brown and Oxford University Fellow Mike Freeman both grew up in Hackney. Picture:

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Arsenal gearing up for crunch Continental Cup derby showdown with Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal youngster Nkietah bags a brace to help England under-21s cruise to victory

England U21's Eddie Nketiah and Albania U21's Eljon Sota (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Hackney organisation raises funds to support families this Christmas

BADU is a Hackney Wick community organisation raising money to buy Christmas hampers for east London families. Picture: Frankie Edwards

Artwork of match day at Highbury painted for Martin Keown goes under the hammer

Nigerian artist Chinwe Ifeoma Chukwuogo-Roy MBE was commissioned to paint an Arsenal match day by defender Martin Keown Nwankwo Kanu and other fans on Match Day at Highbury stadium is one of the highlights of Bonham'sModern & Contemporary African Art Online sale on November 23 with a guide price of £3,000-5,000.