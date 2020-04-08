Tattoo artist gives himself new ink every day – until he runs out of space on his body

A tattoo artist is inking himself every day during the coronavirus lockdown – until he runs out of space on his body.

Chris Woodhead, 33, who owns a tattoo studio - Maria Paradise in Hackney Wick, has over 1,000 tattoos to his name and skin, many of which are his own creations.

Chris, who started self-isolating on March 17 and is now social distancing, set out on his daily tattoo regime with a black and white star, followed by a Covid-19 genome on his shin, then he went for a horse galloping on his upper thigh.

“I’m not picky and will tattoo anything on myself,” he said.

“During a time that we all need to stay at home it’s a bit of daily light for people to look at and keep spirits up.”

His personal favourites are Simpson characters Krusty the Clown, Moe the Bartender and Hans Moleman, however he recently incorporated a poignant tattoo of NHS on his canvassed abdomen.

Chris added: “It’s sad that it’s taken such a monumental crisis to encourage people’s appreciation for the health service in this country.

“I’m an expectant father and my wife will give birth through the NHS so I’ve been lucky enough to appreciate their services first hand before they were stretched to such lengths.”

Chris got his first and most meaningful tattoo of a heart at the age of 18 that his friend, who passed away a couple of years later, drew for him.

He admits that now his artwork is more aesthetic than significant, but he doesn’t regret any of the tattoos.

Hand poking is the method used by a lot of licensed tattoo artists including Chris, and it involves preparation, precision and deftness with a needle to tattoo oneself.

“Self tattooing is tricky in some places but I find it very therapeutic,” he added.

“The most extreme and painful tattoos I’ve done so far are the palms of my hands and the sole of my foot.”

His sole tattoo reads: “When will it end?” – a question on everyone’s mind during a period of unnatural hermitage and uncertainty.

Anyone who wants to follow Chris’s daily tattoo creations can visit his Instagram page adverse.camber.

