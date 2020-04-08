Search

Advanced search

Tattoo artist gives himself new ink every day – until he runs out of space on his body

PUBLISHED: 14:37 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 08 April 2020

Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.

Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.

Chris Woodhead

A tattoo artist is inking himself every day during the coronavirus lockdown – until he runs out of space on his body.

Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.

Chris Woodhead, 33, who owns a tattoo studio - Maria Paradise in Hackney Wick, has over 1,000 tattoos to his name and skin, many of which are his own creations.

Chris, who started self-isolating on March 17 and is now social distancing, set out on his daily tattoo regime with a black and white star, followed by a Covid-19 genome on his shin, then he went for a horse galloping on his upper thigh.

“I’m not picky and will tattoo anything on myself,” he said.

“During a time that we all need to stay at home it’s a bit of daily light for people to look at and keep spirits up.”

Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.

His personal favourites are Simpson characters Krusty the Clown, Moe the Bartender and Hans Moleman, however he recently incorporated a poignant tattoo of NHS on his canvassed abdomen.

Chris added: “It’s sad that it’s taken such a monumental crisis to encourage people’s appreciation for the health service in this country.

“I’m an expectant father and my wife will give birth through the NHS so I’ve been lucky enough to appreciate their services first hand before they were stretched to such lengths.”

You may also want to watch:

Chris got his first and most meaningful tattoo of a heart at the age of 18 that his friend, who passed away a couple of years later, drew for him.

He admits that now his artwork is more aesthetic than significant, but he doesn’t regret any of the tattoos.

Hand poking is the method used by a lot of licensed tattoo artists including Chris, and it involves preparation, precision and deftness with a needle to tattoo oneself.

“Self tattooing is tricky in some places but I find it very therapeutic,” he added.

Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.

“The most extreme and painful tattoos I’ve done so far are the palms of my hands and the sole of my foot.”

His sole tattoo reads: “When will it end?” – a question on everyone’s mind during a period of unnatural hermitage and uncertainty.

Anyone who wants to follow Chris’s daily tattoo creations can visit his Instagram page adverse.camber.

Visit hackneygazette.co.uk for all the latest coronavirus news from the area.

Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.Hackney tattoo artist Chris Woodhead is inking himself until he runs out of space during the coronavirus lockdown.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 8

England captain Heather Knight

Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn suffers heart attack

Former Leyton Orient chairman Barry Hearn (pic: Stephen Pond/PA)

FIFA approves extension of player contracts and movement of transfer windows

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Tottenham warned over flouting social distancing rules

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Iconic image of Ben Stokes wins Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019
Drive 24