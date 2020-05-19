Search

Hackney Wick theatre puts on digital festival to showcase its young people’s programmes

PUBLISHED: 10:17 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 19 May 2020

Young people from the ages of four to 16 are showing their work at The Yard Theatre. Picture: The Yard Theatre.

The Yard Theatre

A Hackney Wick theatre put on a day-long digital festival on Sunday (May 17) showcasing its music and young people’s programmes.

Zoe is also giving out care packages to people who have been made redundant in hospitality and key workers in Hackney Wick. Picture: Zoe's Ghana KitchenZoe is also giving out care packages to people who have been made redundant in hospitality and key workers in Hackney Wick. Picture: Zoe's Ghana Kitchen

The Yard Theatre’s virtual festival included a Zoom version of Chris Green’s No Show which was the final show they had running before the theatres went dark and closed their doors due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

It also featured choreographic work by Marikiscrycry and a cook-along with Hackney Wick local Zoe Adjonyoh from Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen.

You may also want to watch:

Host Jemima Mayala told the Gazette: “Sunday was exciting. It was a chance for us as a community to come together to share the joy and laughter of Hackney Wick with different people of all ages.”

Jemima started her journey at the Yard in 2017 when she joined The Committee - a scheme for young producers. The initiative was started to improve help make theatre more accessible for young people.

She was later employed by the theatre and now teaches and supports young people interested in theatre.

“I’m now an advocate for better communities, better theatre and for things to be more accessible for young people. I’m very grateful for that.”

