Search

Advanced search

Hackney Winter Night Shelter seeks permanent venue to shelter homeless all year round

PUBLISHED: 16:38 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 17 July 2020

The Hackney Winter Night Shelter team at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Bouverie Road, Stoke Newington, in 2018. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Hackney Winter Night Shelter team at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Bouverie Road, Stoke Newington, in 2018. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Hackney Winter Night Shelter is fast tracking its plans to find a permanent venue to house the homeless all year round.

All communal night shelters are currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the charity which runs the shelter has decided to find a property that can be made Covid-safe for its “guests”, volunteers and staff.

Hackney Doorways has run a “roving” shelter for 25 years during the winter months where people stay at a different venue each night, which is more often than not a church.

The charity had already decided to to adapt the model to offer more tailored support for individuals through its advocate workers before the pandemic broke out and is now bringing forward the plans.

It is now looking for a property which could accommodate between seven to 15 people, so that each person could ideally have their own room or stay in a much smaller shared space, with the ability to self-isolate if necessary.

The charity’s director Christina Ball said: “These are uncertain times for everyone, and it is a pivotal time for us, but as a charity we want to make sure that we can continue to help those who are often at their most vulnerable.

You may also want to watch:

“One of Hackney Winter Night Shelter’s greatest strengths has always been the involvement of the community and the charity will continue to work with its large network of churches, faith organisations, schools and community groups to realise our ambition much more quickly than we had originally planned.

“We will also work alongside our volunteers to make sure that our new venture is safe and welcoming for those who need our help, both now and in the future.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the people of Hackney so that future guests will experience the same kindness, generosity and hospitality for which Hackney Winter Night Shelter is renowned.”

Anyone who can recommend an empty property is asked to email manager@hwns.org.uk.

The charity’s women’s shelter has been operating from a large house in Hackney for the past 12 months, after setting out as a pilot project part-funded by the London Mayor’s rough sleeping innovation fund.

Women have reported their health and wellbeing have improved and many have been able to secure more stable move-on housing to transition out of homelessness.

During the lockdown the women’s shelter remained open 24 hours a day and kept five women safe, with the support of staff and a reduced team of volunteers, and the charity is now seeking funding to continue the project.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Jailed: Stoke Newington crack cocaine and heroin gang - who are thought to have pocketed as much as £646,000 in six months

Edward Smith

Maple Close stabbing: Man rushed to hospital after Stamford Hill attack

Paramedics on the scene after a man was stabbed in Maple Close. Picture: @999London

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Young people in Hackney Marshes help deliver thousands of meals during coronavirus pandemic

Volunteers have delivered over 8,000 meals and over 800 bags of shopping during the pandemic. Picture: Concorde Youth Hub

Shoreditch music venue to transform into bike park to survive coronavirus lockdown

Village Underground's Cycle Park. Picture: Beth Crockatt Photography

Most Read

Jailed: Stoke Newington crack cocaine and heroin gang - who are thought to have pocketed as much as £646,000 in six months

Edward Smith

Maple Close stabbing: Man rushed to hospital after Stamford Hill attack

Paramedics on the scene after a man was stabbed in Maple Close. Picture: @999London

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Young people in Hackney Marshes help deliver thousands of meals during coronavirus pandemic

Volunteers have delivered over 8,000 meals and over 800 bags of shopping during the pandemic. Picture: Concorde Youth Hub

Shoreditch music venue to transform into bike park to survive coronavirus lockdown

Village Underground's Cycle Park. Picture: Beth Crockatt Photography

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Sunrisers name Griffin as head coach

Trevor Griffin is the head coach of the newly-named Sunrisers

Hockey schedule revealed for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's women celebrate qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics (pic GB Hockey)

Arsenal boss Arteta ‘cannot focus on trends’ ahead of City semi-final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Coronavirus: Crowds to attend selected sports events in pilot scheme

The Kia Oval cricket ground in London is currently shut due to the coronavirus pandemic

Oliver Skipp looks forward after signing new four-year deal with Tottenham

Roland Idowu of Southampton and Oliver Skipp of Tottenham during Tottenham Hotspur Under-18 vs Southampton Under-18, Under-18 Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 24th March 2019