Hackney's Miss London makes it to Miss England final

Published: 2:38 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 2:45 PM May 12, 2021

A Hackney resident has made it to the finals of Miss England after being crowned Miss London in 2020 during the first lockdown.

Jessica Kang, 25, says she is "excited but nervous" to be representing Hackney and the capital in the national competition.

She hopes Hackney communities will support and vote for her to be crowned Miss England in the live finals in Coventry on June 24.

Jessica, who recently moved to Hackney and considers it home, said: "It hasn’t been a bad ride as [Miss London] was my first ever pageant and competition."

The 25-year-old who works for Ealing Council and moonlights as a professional model had applied for Miss England back in October 2019 and, after success in her voting group moved into the semi-finals.

When she was crowned Miss London via a virtual competition in August 2020 she was propelled straight into the finals.

A win would not only mean gaining the 2021 Miss England title but would give Jessica the opportunity to achieve her "ultimate dream" of representing England at Miss World.

Jessica told the Gazette about her Miss London win: "The news was announced by my sister in our home back in May and then had my crowning ceremony in August when lockdown restrictions were lifted a little.

"It feels a huge accomplishment, especially in my first pageant."

The competition will involve qualifying rounds which include an Eco queen round where contestants are invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials, a public vote and an Explore the nation round which will see contestants promoting their home towns and cities.

Jessica says she "looks forward" to showcasing Hackney and London: "I am currently in the process of creating my PowerPoint presentation. I will be doing this round on May 25 and will feel incredible representing Hackney and overall London, there’s so much to speak about but I have only two minutes to present."

Jessica dreams of eventually representing England in Miss World, an international beauty pageant. - Credit: Hitz Rao

Jessica grew up in Ealing, where she still works in Ealing council's HR department.

