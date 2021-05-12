News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney's Miss London makes it to Miss England final

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:38 PM May 12, 2021    Updated: 2:45 PM May 12, 2021
Miss London Jessica Kang is competing to be crowned Miss England. 

Miss London Jessica Kang is competing to be crowned Miss England. - Credit: Hitz Rao

A Hackney resident has made it to the finals of Miss England after being crowned Miss London in 2020 during the first lockdown. 

Jessica Kang, 25, says she is "excited but nervous" to be representing Hackney and the capital in the national competition.

She hopes Hackney communities will support and vote for her to be crowned Miss England in the live finals in Coventry on June 24. 

Jessica, who recently moved to Hackney and considers it home, said: "It hasn’t been a bad ride as [Miss London] was my first ever pageant and competition."

The 25-year-old who works for Ealing Council and moonlights as a professional model had applied for Miss England back in October 2019 and, after success in her voting group moved into the semi-finals. 

When she was crowned Miss London via a virtual competition in August 2020 she was propelled straight into the finals.

A win would not only mean gaining the 2021 Miss England title but would give Jessica the opportunity to achieve her "ultimate dream" of representing England at Miss World. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Dalston shooting victim named by police
  2. 2 Fatal Gillett Square shooting shines spotlight on crime hotspot
  3. 3 Man dies after reports of shooting in Dalston
  1. 4 Hackney designer's 'dreams come true' with Billie Eilish Vogue shoot
  2. 5 'The pressure is intense': Hoxton vegan chef competes in Great British Menu
  3. 6 Restaurant founder 'relieved' to serve customers indoors from May 17
  4. 7 Boat party organiser pleads guilty to breaking Covid rules during lockdown
  5. 8 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
  6. 9 London Fields: Woman's cheekbone fractured in broad daylight attack
  7. 10 Hackney's Miss London makes it to Miss England final

Jessica told the Gazette about her Miss London win: "The news was announced by my sister in our home back in May and then had my crowning ceremony in August when lockdown restrictions were lifted a little.

"It feels a huge accomplishment, especially in my first pageant."

The competition will involve qualifying rounds which include an Eco queen round where contestants are invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials, a public vote and an Explore the nation round which will see contestants promoting their home towns and cities. 

Jessica says she "looks forward" to showcasing Hackney and London: "I am currently in the process of creating my PowerPoint presentation. I will be doing this round on May 25 and will feel incredible representing Hackney and overall London, there’s so much to speak about but I have only two minutes to present."

Miss London Jessica Kang is competing to be crowned Miss England. 

Jessica dreams of eventually representing England in Miss World, an international beauty pageant. - Credit: Hitz Rao

Jessica grew up in Ealing, where she still works in Ealing council's HR department.

To learn more about Jessica visit www.missengland.info/council-office-worker-lost-3-stone-wins-virtual-miss-london-contest/ 

Find out about the Miss England competition at www.missengland.info/

Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

four by-elections take place on May 6

Local Elections 2021

London elections 2021 live: Latest results as they come in

Hackney Gazette

Logo Icon
Hackney by-election results 2021

Local Elections 2021

Election 2021: Hackney by-election results revealed

Ed Sheridan, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
A selection of plates available at Barge East. Picture: Supplied

Lockdown Easing

What can open in Hackney when lockdown rules ease on May 17?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
City Road was taped off after a man was stabbed outside Moorfields Eye Hospital

Knife Crime

'Massive stabbing' in Old Street: Man attacked outside Moorfields Hospital

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus