Hackney Woman to take part in Olympic Park walk for charity Target Ovarian Cancer

Jo, Chloe and Lilah crossing the finish line at last year's event. Picture: Target Ovarian Cancer Archant

A Hackney woman with ovarian cancer will take part in a fundraising walk at the Olympic Park next month.

The Ovarian Cancer Walk/Run raises much-needed awareness and cash for the fight against the illness.

Four out of five women in the UK can't name bloating as one of the main symptoms of ovarian cancer, which kills 11 women every day.

About 7,300 women are diagnosed every year. Jo Peek, 56, was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer two years ago.

she said: "Like many women, I was misdiagnosed with IBS initially. I was completely shocked when I was told it was stage IV cancer. It didn't seem possible; I looked and felt so well."

Jo took part in the 5k walk last year with her daughter and granddaughter.

"It really shocked me how many people were there, all affected by this particular cancer. I was reduced to tears.

"Near the end of the race we abandoned my granddaughter's buggy, because we wanted to run the last bit, so we were swinging Lilah in between the two of us! It was a really lovely day."

For more information visit targetovariancancer.org.uk/Walk