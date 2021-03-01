Scheme to help young Hackney people kickstart their careers

Published: 4:45 PM March 1, 2021

A scheme in Hackney will offer hundreds of young people six-month work placements over the coming months. - Credit: Kickstart

A scheme in Hackney will see hundreds of young people offered work placements over the next few months.

Hackney Council has just been approved by the government to act as a "gateway" organisation for the Kickstart Scheme, which aims to help 16- to 24-year-olds who are out of work to get on the job ladder.

Hundreds of six-month work placements will be offered, with 48 applicants employed directly by Hackney Council.

Cllr Carole Williams, employment chief for the local authority, said: “The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on young people in Hackney, leaving many anxious about what to do next in terms of education and employment.

“As a council it is crucial that we harness the extraordinary talent of our young people in this borough to ensure that a generation isn’t left behind by these economically challenging times."

You may also want to watch:

To join this scheme, applicants must be on Universal Credit or be willing to apply for Universal Credit.

Those interested can complete the form at tinyurl.com/46t88w9h to apply.