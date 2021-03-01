Scheme to help young Hackney people kickstart their careers
- Credit: Kickstart
A scheme in Hackney will see hundreds of young people offered work placements over the next few months.
Hackney Council has just been approved by the government to act as a "gateway" organisation for the Kickstart Scheme, which aims to help 16- to 24-year-olds who are out of work to get on the job ladder.
Hundreds of six-month work placements will be offered, with 48 applicants employed directly by Hackney Council.
Cllr Carole Williams, employment chief for the local authority, said: “The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on young people in Hackney, leaving many anxious about what to do next in terms of education and employment.
“As a council it is crucial that we harness the extraordinary talent of our young people in this borough to ensure that a generation isn’t left behind by these economically challenging times."
To join this scheme, applicants must be on Universal Credit or be willing to apply for Universal Credit.
Those interested can complete the form at tinyurl.com/46t88w9h to apply.
