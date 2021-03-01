News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Scheme to help young Hackney people kickstart their careers

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:45 PM March 1, 2021   
Young woman stands with mask on and overalls.

A scheme in Hackney will offer hundreds of young people six-month work placements over the coming months. - Credit: Kickstart

A scheme in Hackney will see hundreds of young people offered work placements over the next few months. 

Hackney Council has just been approved by the government to act as a "gateway" organisation for the Kickstart Scheme, which aims to help 16- to 24-year-olds who are out of work to get on the job ladder. 

Hundreds of six-month work placements will be offered, with 48 applicants employed directly by Hackney Council. 

Cllr Carole Williams, employment chief for the local authority, said: “The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on young people in Hackney, leaving many anxious about what to do next in terms of education and employment. 

“As a council it is crucial that we harness the extraordinary talent of our young people in this borough to ensure that a generation isn’t left behind by these economically challenging times."

You may also want to watch:

To join this scheme, applicants must be on Universal Credit or be willing to apply for Universal Credit.

Those interested can complete the form at tinyurl.com/46t88w9h to apply.

Most Read

  1. 1 Steve Allen: My problem with phone-y scam calls
  2. 2 Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found
  3. 3 Hackney road closure campaigners to stand in by-election
  1. 4 CCTV appeal after girl assaulted on Hackney bus
  2. 5 Hackney activist denies racism but resigns from diversity commission
  3. 6 Purim celebrations 'will be a bit different this year', says Hackney mayor
  4. 7 Sewage flooded flat as man struggled to report issues amid cyber-attack
  5. 8 Fortnightly waste collections launched to 'encourage recycling' in Hackney
  6. 9 Save training, Covid vaccinations, GMB Union, antisemitism and neonatal care
  7. 10 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cassland Road Gardens sign being removed.

Shortlist revealed for Cassland Road Gardens renaming

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Fire engines.

London Fire Brigade

Woman rescued from Benthal Road blaze

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Protesters joined Sisters Uncut in blockading the road outside the council building in response to w

Domestic abuse charity receives £10,000 from Black Lives Matter UK

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Hackney Town Hall entrance. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney council 'turbocharges' promise to insource services

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus