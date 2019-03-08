Hackney Young Futures Commission launches to find out what 10 to 25-year-olds think

Jermain Jackman at the launch of the Hackney Young Futures Commission. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council Gary Manhine

'What you would change if you were Mayor for the day' is one of the questions being answered by young people as part of the newly created Hackney Young Futures Commission.

The independent youth-led group will find out how 10 to 25-year-olds view their home borough in the two year project.

They will also be asked about the changes they would like to see, and how they want to be involved in decisions that affect them.

More than 100 young people came together for its launch at Forest Road Youth Hub in Dalston.

Thyreece Williams, 17, from Clapton who is a member of the commissioning board said: "The Commission is a smart idea, the youth are the future, if they are not able to make decisions now then our future will not be as good. If through this we can make young people feel comfortable to talk, then we can get some good ideas."

As well as networking with other young people, attendees also heard from the Mayor of Hackney, about his journey, where he initially left school without any qualifications at 14 and then went back to college later on where he received five GCSEs and then went onto further education.

Bernice Vigo, 14, from Shoreditch said: "It's good to be asking young people what they think, and I like that this is all run by young people. If I was Mayor for the day I would change the curriculum for all children to include politics and what's going on in the world around them so they can all get involved."

The young people tucked into food created by apprentice chefs from Blue Marble Catering, and watched live performances and heard from commission chairs Jermain Jackman and Shekeila Scarlett, and vice-chairs, Georgina Appeagyei and Mishaque Jarrett.