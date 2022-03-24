News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Digital Divide: Hackney youth groups gifted free IT equipment

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:43 PM March 24, 2022
Tech company Logixal gifted Hackney youth groups with IT equipment with help from MP Meg Hillier (middle)

Tech company Logixal gifted Hackney youth groups with IT equipment with help from MP Meg Hillier (middle) - Credit: Supplied

Ten Hackney youth groups have been provided with over 100 pieces of high-quality PCs, monitors, mice, and keyboards, as part of a joint effort to tackle the digital divide in Hackney. 

MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch helped to distribute the free IT equipment, donated by local tech company Logixal. 

Youth groups and organisations benefitting from the donations include Gascoyne and Morningside Youth Club, Evergreen Adventure Playground, Mouth That Roars, and Tropical Isles.

Ms Hillier said the company has "made a difference to dozens of young people" in the borough. 

A Logixal spokesperson said: “When we set out to donate this equipment, we never could have imagined the difference it would make to the youth in our community or the clubs supporting them with the great work that they do. 

"We are extremely proud and excited setting it all up ready for them to use."

Ms Hillier encourages other businesses to get in touch, if they would like to support community organisations in Hackney. 



Hackney News
Shoreditch News
East London News

