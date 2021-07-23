News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Homerton gardens renamed to sever slave trader ties and celebrate community hero

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:41 PM July 23, 2021    Updated: 1:54 PM July 23, 2021
Kit Crowley on Gascoyne Estate in May 2006. 

Kit Crowley on Gascoyne Estate in May 2006. - Credit: Hackney Council

Residents have voted to rename Cassland Road Gardens in Homerton after a community hero who spent six decades supporting her neighbours. 

The public green space will now be called Kit Crowley Gardens after residents picked the local role model from a shortlist of four candidates. 

The gardens are the first place to receive a new name through Hackney Council's Review, Rename, Reclaim project and the change was agreed at a Full Council meeting on Monday (July 21). 

Equalities lead Cllr Carole Williams said: “I’m proud that Kit Crowley Gardens will be the first place to be renamed in our review.

“We believe that after the movement over the last year, it’s right that we all take the time to learn about the past and reflect on whether our public spaces best represent the communities that live here."

Kit Crowley (back row in blue) with other Wentworth Nursery staff in the 1970s. 

Kit Crowley (back row in blue) with other Wentworth Nursery staff in the 1970s. - Credit: Hackney Council

Kathleen ‘Kit’ Crowley was born in 1918 to an English mother and Barbadian father.

She experienced poverty and racism growing up but through hardship learned about resilience and community spirit. 

You may also want to watch:

Kit passed away in 2018 but said in an interview in 2013: "You survived with each other… you shared, that's what it's all about."

In 1984, the community champion moved to the newly built Gascoyne Estate in 1948 with her husband and family. She lived there for 62 years and worked at nearby Wentworth Nursery for more than 30 years. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Anti-lockdown and vaccination camp remains in Hackney Downs after a week
  2. 2 Drug dealer who killed "beloved" Hackney father convicted
  3. 3 Hackney barber to Lebron James and Anthony Joshua has skills recognised
  1. 4 5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds
  2. 5 The "milkmen for beer" now deliver in Hackney
  3. 6 Cinema and live music at All Points East's neighbourhood festival
  4. 7 Met Office yellow warning for rain in London this weekend
  5. 8 Hackney choir billed as London talent to watch
  6. 9 Charity puts on community feasts to tackle food waste
  7. 10 Homerton gardens renamed to sever slave trader ties and celebrate community hero

She was described by the people that nominated her as "a role model for children of the Windrush generation". 

Kit’s son John Crowley said: “Fifty, maybe sixty, years ago, a college sat close to these gardens – a college where my mother worked as a cleaner. 

“When the college made way for housing, it seemed the bricks had crushed the past. Now the past is restored. Her spirit will forever have this haven."

Cassland Gardens has been renamed and will now be called Kit Crowley Gardens. 

Cassland Gardens has been renamed and will now be called Kit Crowley Gardens. - Credit: Emma Davies

The name change will rid the gardens of previous links to slave profiteer Sir John Cass, director of the Royal African Company which trafficked enslaved Africans for profit in the late 17th Century.

The former Cassland Road Gardens sign now lives in Hackney Museum as an educational artefact.

Hackney History
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The London Fire Brigade have been campaigning to warn people of the dangers of barbecuing and smokin

London Fire Brigade

Twenty-five firefighters put out blaze at a Hackney shop

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like

Gentrification could risk damaging what makes Shoreditch special, fears...

Alastair Lockhart, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A woman riding a bike (cyclists)

Crime

Police searching for rightful owners of 45 stolen bikes

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A mobile phone image of a car driving on railway tracks

Crime

Stolen Land Rover drives onto train tracks in high-speed police chase

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon