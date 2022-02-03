Home improvers and tradespeople in Hackney have helped raise thousands for cancer support, via a campaign by business Leyland SDM - Credit: Leyland SDM

Home improvers and tradespeople in Hackney have helped raise almost £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The money raised fed into an even bigger pot collected by decorating and DIY specialist Leyland SDM.

The company handed over a bumper cheque for £111,683 to the charity after hosting fundraising events across its 32 London stores.

Leyland SDM reported that a significant proportion of the amount it raised - £50,000 - was through the business' Do IT For London campaign, which encouraged customers to donate at least £1 when buying products at the end of last year.

Customers from its Dalston store in Balls Pond Road and Shoreditch store on Great Eastern Street were among the most generous, raising £3,091 and £1,806 respectively.

Macmillan said the donation would help them to continue to support cancer care professionals and the thousands of Londoners with cancer who may have faced disruption to their treatment or appointments due to the pandemic.

Jonathan Jennings, chief executive at Leyland SDM, said: “We are delighted to be able to make this huge donation to Macmillan, which is the result of three campaigns run across our stores.

“The generosity of our customers has been astounding and we are extremely grateful to them for getting involved so wholeheartedly. It’s a cause which is clearly very close to people’s hearts."

Macmillan is the UK’s leading cancer support charity, with an ambition to do whatever it takes to help people with cancer live life as fully as possible.

Robert Moon, head of relationship fundraising at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Macmillan’s Online Community gives people living with cancer the opportunity to connect with experts, share their experiences and find emotional and practical support from others in a similar situation.

"The Online Community can be used anonymously, in confidence and from the comfort of home and Leyland SDMs incredible support could help run the Macmillan Cancer Support Online Community forum for eight and a half months.”

Anyone in need of cancer support can call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, which is open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, or visit Macmillan’s Online Community at community.macmillan.org.uk