The Old Fire Station in Stoke Newington to get £800k cash boost for vital repairs

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:19 PM March 11, 2022
The Old Fire Station in Stoke Newington

The Old Fire Station in Stoke Newington - Credit: Hackney Council

A Stoke Newington community building, which is home to several charities and voluntary organisations, is set to receive £800,000 worth of much needed repairs. 

The Old Fire Station on Leswin Road houses many Hackney community groups, including fruit and veg box scheme Growing Communities, Hackney Migrant Centre and Jamboulay Carnival Arts. 

It is also a place where local people can organise and attend classes and events.

This week, Hackney's mayor Philip Glanville visited the hub which will soon have essential repairs carried out.

Hackney's mayor visited The Old Fire Station and met with tenants

Hackney's mayor visited The Old Fire Station and met with tenants - Credit: Hackney Council

Work is expected to start in mid-May, to be completed by November this year. 

A council spokesperson says it is working with tenants to "minimise disruption to services during the works". 

They added: "The building is in line for a £800,000 Council investment later this year, which will see significant and essential repairs to the roofs and fabric of this locally listed building, and allow The Old Fire Station to continue as an operating space for the vital charity organisations."

