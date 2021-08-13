News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Britain's oldest Covid survivor turns 108

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:43 PM August 13, 2021   
Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Britian's oldest Covid survivor Angela Hutor at her birthday celebration last year. - Credit: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Britain's oldest Covid survivor has just celebrated her 108th birthday. 

Angela Hutor survived Covid last year when she was 107.

The Hackney resident who lives in St Anne's Home on Manor Road has lived through two world wars and five respiratory pandemics including the 1918 Spanish Flu. 

Angela’s daughter Pauline Hutor, of Mercers Road, Tufnell Park, said her mother is "really well" with a "brain as sharp as anything". 

Angela Hutor has just turned 108 after surviving Covid last year. 

Angela Hutor has just turned 108 after surviving Covid last year. - Credit: Hutor family

She told the Gazette about her mother's birthday yesterday (August 13): "We celebrated with mass and a special blessing then my partner and I had lunch with her.

"In the afternoon, we  had cake with Mother Agnes and the Sisters, then up to her floor for cake with the residents and carers, definitely a day of celebration."

Angela Hutor aged 4 in the early 1900s. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Angela Hutor aged 4 in the early 1900s. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family - Credit: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Sister Agnes is mother superior at the care home which looks after elderly people from the area. 

You may also want to watch:

Pauline added: "Everyone made a great fuss of her and it was a really happy party atmosphere."

Angela Hutor when she was about 30 years old. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Angela Hutor when she was about 30 years old. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family - Credit: Courtesy of the Hutor family


Most Read

  1. 1 GCSE results 2021: the latest from Hackney schools
  2. 2 Attacker targeted schoolgirl, women with children and an off-duty police officer
  3. 3 Aspiring Haggerston footballer on his way to Leyton Orient after top GCSE grades
  1. 4 Stoke Newington Church Street to be closed to through traffic during the day
  2. 5 Appeal for witnesses after man's face slashed in Hoxton
  3. 6 Residents say alcohol is making Broadway Market a 'nightmare'
  4. 7 Lucky escape after huge tree branches crash onto road
  5. 8 UK's first electric vehicle smart charging scheme comes to Hackney
  6. 9 ‘Highly dangerous predator’ jailed for 16 years after rape
  7. 10 Upper Clapton flat destroyed by blaze
Community Heroes
Coronavirus
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Campaigners at the Hackney Downs camp say they are protesting the coronavirus act.

Coronavirus

Courts to rule on removal of 'anti-vaccination' encampment in Hackney Downs

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Skinners' Academy students Wesley CB, Kenny S and Taiwo S celebrate their excellent results. 

London A Level results

A Level results 2021: the latest from Hackney schools

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A hooded and masked thief stole a car in Hackney in the middle of the night. 

Video

Gone in 60 seconds: Watch as 'keyless' thief steals Hackney car

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A CGI image shows what the Broadwood Piano Works development in Hackney Wick will look like. 

Planning and Development

Hackney Wick "rapid regeneration" to see student housing and facilities...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon