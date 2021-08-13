Britain's oldest Covid survivor turns 108
- Credit: Courtesy of the Hutor family
Britain's oldest Covid survivor has just celebrated her 108th birthday.
Angela Hutor survived Covid last year when she was 107.
The Hackney resident who lives in St Anne's Home on Manor Road has lived through two world wars and five respiratory pandemics including the 1918 Spanish Flu.
Angela’s daughter Pauline Hutor, of Mercers Road, Tufnell Park, said her mother is "really well" with a "brain as sharp as anything".
She told the Gazette about her mother's birthday yesterday (August 13): "We celebrated with mass and a special blessing then my partner and I had lunch with her.
"In the afternoon, we had cake with Mother Agnes and the Sisters, then up to her floor for cake with the residents and carers, definitely a day of celebration."
Sister Agnes is mother superior at the care home which looks after elderly people from the area.
Pauline added: "Everyone made a great fuss of her and it was a really happy party atmosphere."
