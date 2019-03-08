Haggerston arts and culture charity Centre 151 invites community to free festival

A community centre in Haggerston is throwing open its doors this weekend for a festival of food, workshops and performances.

Centre 151 - Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia Supporting the Community is an arts and culture charity born out of a collaboration between the Community Centre for Refugees from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia (VLC) and the Van Huynh dance company.

It aims to improve social inclusion and came about because of the desires of the Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian communities to give something back.

The Mid-Autumn Celebration is free and will feature yoga, tai chi, qi gong, massages, meditation, arts and crafts for kids and dance classes for toddlers. There will also be home cooked Vietnamese food.

The event on Saturday takes place at the Whiston Road headquarters from 10am to 5pm.