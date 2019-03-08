Haggerston Baths developer will 'celebrate original features' of historic building

The developers behind the multi-million-pound renovation of Haggerston Baths have vowed to “celebrate the original features of the building”.

Castleforge's bid for the leisure centre was approved in 2017 after its plans to transform the historic building into shops, community space and offices received 54 per cent of a public vote.

Some campaigners who wanted the swimming pool to be brought back into use were disappointed, but the town hall said it couldn't find the right contractor for the job despite having spent a year negotiating with a bidder.

Now, more than two years on, detailed proposals have been displayed publicly by K and A Consulting as part of another consultation before a planning application is submitted.

And they state Castleforge will “aim to preserve a great deal of the historic external fabric as possible”.

Modern, “insensitive” works at the site will be removed and the original rear entrance will be restored.

In addition, the original cupola which rises above the elevation to Whiston Road will be redecorated after suffering from exposure to elements and a lack of maintenance. The former entrance hall has also been left to crumble and the doors have been covered over, but Castleforge says it will “sensitively refurbish and repair” the interior and reinstate the original doors.

The designs also state: “We have been exploring the best way to reuse the original slipper baths in our proposals. We are currently looking at retaining all but two of the original slipper baths and their enclosures as individual workspaces to allow the clear legibility of this unique heritage feature of significance.