Haggerston body-builder to represent UK in top competition

Haggerston body builder Michelle Fredua-Mensah will be representing the UK at the Olympia stage, the Olympics of body building. - Credit: Christopher Bailey www.christopherbailey.co.uk

A Haggerston body builder has made history by going from amateur to pro in 24 hours and qualifying for the most coveted title in the sport, the women’s 2022 Olympia stage.

Three years after picking up her first weight Michelle Fredua-Mensah has become the first ever Arnold Classic UK winner.

The event has never before been held in the UK and Michelle entered the competition last month as an amateur.

She earned The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Pro card and then won the Pro fitness competition which automatically qualified her for the Olympia stage.

She said: “They announced that if you win the class I entered they would invite you to the pro show the next day and that is an Olympia Qualifier.

“If you win that you can go to Olympia and I was like wow imagine doing all three in one.

“I was thinking that is a dream isn’t it? Whoever does that and that’s exactly what I did.”

Michelle is no stranger to competition as she was once a regional and national level UK gymnast and cheerleader. - Credit: Christopher Bailey www.christopherbailey.co.uk

The Olympia is the “top of body building” Michelle explained: “That means your deemed as the best in the world.”

She will represent the UK in a field dominated by US-based elite athletes.

A former regional and national level UK gymnast and cheerleader, Michelle turned to coaching young children and aspiring gymnasts at schools and gymnastic clubs in the Greater London area in 2017.

She took up bodybuilding in June 2018 as she was looking for a sport that challenged her.

“Body building fascinated me,” Michele said.

Initially the athlete did not expect or have any intentions of going pro but she said she “really got into it” and eventually started competing.

Michelle added: "Being able to control your body is a powerful tool , just being able to control your body and then once you’re able to do that you feel confident.”

"I realised that body building wasn’t about building just huge muscles you can also just build a body – a nice toned body or whatever you desire.”

Single mum Michelle has several coaching jobs and rigorous training regime. She hopes her drive and success can inspire other women and girls to take challenges on.

Michelle wants to inspire her daughter who is becoming a talented athlete. - Credit: Michelle Fredua-Mensah

In particular Michelle wants to “pave the way” for her daughter Ayvah, who has taken up gymnastics.

Follow Michelle on Instagram at @shellyfit_ifbbpro