Haggerston brain injury charity challenges community in fundraising campaign

Members of Headway partaking in a virtual banana bread baking masterclass.Picture: Headway East London Archant

A brain injury charity in Haggerston is challenging members of the public to fundraise £50 in a bid to keep itself afloat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam, a member at Headway who has been designing Christmas cards to be sold on its website. Picture: Headway East London Sam, a member at Headway who has been designing Christmas cards to be sold on its website. Picture: Headway East London

Since 1998, Headway East London has offered therapies, advocacy and family support for people who have been affected by brain injury.

Named to express the diversity of its members, its Differently Various campaign is encouraging people to show their support for Headway’s work and help plug a funding gap left in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Haggerston charity for brain injury survivors sends out care packages to members self-isolating

The charity is welcoming all fundraising ideas and there are no limits on how the money is raised.

You may also want to watch:

Anthony Bonfil, chief executive of Headway East, told the Gazette “no idea is too small or silly”, and that Headway has already seen a variety of events from BMX challenges to bake sales.

He said: “Our finances have taken a significant hit this year...we’re still running at a significant deficit and need funds to continue our work.

“Supporting a local charity now can safeguard their future.”

Now running at a reduced capacity, Anthony said Headway’s remote activities remain “vitally important” as it continues to ensure “the value of [its] work for vulnerable adults is recognised and prioritised.”

Donate at https://justgiving.com/campaign/differentlyvarious