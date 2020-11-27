Haggerston brain injury charity challenges community in fundraising campaign
A brain injury charity in Haggerston is challenging members of the public to fundraise £50 in a bid to keep itself afloat.
Since 1998, Headway East London has offered therapies, advocacy and family support for people who have been affected by brain injury.
Named to express the diversity of its members, its Differently Various campaign is encouraging people to show their support for Headway’s work and help plug a funding gap left in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ MORE: Haggerston charity for brain injury survivors sends out care packages to members self-isolatingThe charity is welcoming all fundraising ideas and there are no limits on how the money is raised.
Anthony Bonfil, chief executive of Headway East, told the Gazette “no idea is too small or silly”, and that Headway has already seen a variety of events from BMX challenges to bake sales.
He said: “Our finances have taken a significant hit this year...we’re still running at a significant deficit and need funds to continue our work.
“Supporting a local charity now can safeguard their future.”
Now running at a reduced capacity, Anthony said Headway’s remote activities remain “vitally important” as it continues to ensure “the value of [its] work for vulnerable adults is recognised and prioritised.”
Donate at https://justgiving.com/campaign/differentlyvarious
