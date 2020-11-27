News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette Home > News

Haggerston brain injury charity challenges community in fundraising campaign

person

James King

Published: 2:44 PM November 27, 2020    Updated: 8:46 PM December 7, 2020
Members of Headway partaking in a virtual banana bread baking masterclass.Picture: Headway East London

Members of Headway partaking in a virtual banana bread baking masterclass.Picture: Headway East London - Credit: Archant

A brain injury charity in Haggerston is challenging members of the public to fundraise £50 in a bid to keep itself afloat.

Sam, a member at Headway who has been designing Christmas cards to be sold on its website. Picture: Headway East London

Sam, a member at Headway who has been designing Christmas cards to be sold on its website. Picture: Headway East London - Credit: Archant

Since 1998, Headway East London has offered therapies, advocacy and family support for people who have been affected by brain injury.

Named to express the diversity of its members, its Differently Various campaign is encouraging people to show their support for Headway’s work and help plug a funding gap left in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Haggerston charity for brain injury survivors sends out care packages to members self-isolatingThe charity is welcoming all fundraising ideas and there are no limits on how the money is raised.

Anthony Bonfil, chief executive of Headway East, told the Gazette “no idea is too small or silly”, and that Headway has already seen a variety of events from BMX challenges to bake sales.

He said: “Our finances have taken a significant hit this year...we’re still running at a significant deficit and need funds to continue our work.

You may also want to watch:

“Supporting a local charity now can safeguard their future.”

Now running at a reduced capacity, Anthony said Headway’s remote activities remain “vitally important” as it continues to ensure “the value of [its] work for vulnerable adults is recognised and prioritised.”

Donate at https://justgiving.com/campaign/differentlyvarious

Most Read

  1. 1 Morning Lane campaigners’ Tesco consultation engages 10 times more people than the developer’s one
  2. 2 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
  3. 3 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  1. 4 Hackney man among 17 charged following warrants operation
  2. 5 London Fields shooting: Police believe ‘innocent bystander’ was caught in gangland crossfire as drill music video was filmed
  3. 6 Dismissed: Corrupt Hackney cop who helped launder hundreds of thousands of pounds of drug money
  4. 7 ‘She doesn’t know how we feel’: Windrush victims slam deportation comment by Priti Patel
  5. 8 Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’
  6. 9 Killer Kieron Brown jailed for stabbing Exauce Ngimbi through the heart in Lower Clapton
  7. 10 Two men charged with attempted murder after gun fired in Hoxton Street
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parents gather to protest Hackney schools’ support staff cuts

Daniel Gayne

person

Full steam ahead for second entrance at Hackney Central Overground station

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon

Hackney domestic violence charity petitions for new premises

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon

Spring chicken: Hackney nonagenarian steps up to daily morning run

Daniel Gayne

person
Comments powered by Disqus