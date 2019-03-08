Search

Haggerston brain injury charity awarded funding to continue vital support service

PUBLISHED: 14:41 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 02 July 2019

Brain injury charity Headway East London has been awarded funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, which will enable it to continue its casework service for four more years. Picture: Headway

Archant

A vital support service for brain injury survivors in east London has been secured for another four years thanks to a lottery grant.

Headway East London in Haggerston, was awarded cash by The National Lottery Community Fund to continue its Casework Service.

Since launching in 2015, the service has supported more than 650 survivors and their families across 13 London boroughs, helping to improve wellbeing and self-esteem and avoid psychological and financial crises common for survivors when returning to their communities.

It works from the headquarters in Kingsland Road and from two hospitals - Homerton and The Royal London.

One service user said: "Meeting Headway in the hospital was probably one of the most important encounters of my life. When I got home and found out I couldn't read, I wouldn't have known where to turn. What I used to do for a living before I can't do anymore. They're helping me find a new and different path."

Casework manager Natalie Clapshaw said: "We're so grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for recognising the vital work we have been doing. Continuation funding like this is fairly rare, so this speaks volumes for the impact our service has had and the value it brings to survivors of brain injury."

