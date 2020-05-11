Search

Haggerston brain injury charity launches emergency fundraiser after huge losses from Covid-19 lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:19 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 11 May 2020

Headway East London staff are working harder than ever to give members vital support during the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: Headway East London

Headway East London staff are working harder than ever to give members vital support during the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: Headway East London

Headway East London

A Haggerston brain injury charity has launched an emergency fundraiser to help combat the “huge loss of income” suffered as a result of Covid-19.

Camden artist Tony Brooks, 52. is a member of Headway East and has developed his art skills at the charity's art studio. Picture: Headway East LondonCamden artist Tony Brooks, 52. is a member of Headway East and has developed his art skills at the charity's art studio. Picture: Headway East London

Headway East London launched its Home Not Alone campaign to raise funds on May 5.

The charity has had to rapidly adapt its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure its vulnerable members, at risk of further illness and isolation, get the support they need.

Headway East London Chief Executive Anthony Bonfil said: “These are unprecedented times, and I’m hugely proud of the way our team has responded on behalf of our members.

Like others across the sector we’ve suffered significant loss of income as a result of Covid-19 at a time in which our members need us more than ever. The Home Not Alone campaign highlights the ways we’re working to keep our wonderful community together and supported even from afar.”

Donations will help pay for crisis intervention and daily welfare calls, activity packs, one-to-one counselling and therapy sessions for those at risk of deterioration, emergency deliveries of food medicine and other essentials and online projects.

To watch the charity’s fundraising video click here

To donate to Headway East’s Just Giving Campaign click here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

