Haggerston charity for brain injury survivors sends out care packages to members self-isolating

Headway East London

A local charity supporting people affected by brain injury has had to close its day centre in Haggerston due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

But Covid-19 hasn’t stopped Headway East London from delivering care packages and offering many of the same services and activities to members online.

The packages include homemade lunches, art supplies and a puzzle book made by staff members who have been driving all over London to drop them off.

Laura Owens from Headway East London said: “Closing our doors was an incredibly hard decision, not only because of the implications for our membership; it also brings financial repercussions that will add a further strain on our charity as we continue running.”

The independent charity offers vital and specialist services to members, like counselling, which will now being done online or by phone as well as art, writing and cooking projects.

Closing its doors means raising the funds it needs to keep running will be difficult so Headway East London is appealing for people, if they can, to donate the price of their commute if working from home.

For more information about Headway East London and the creative ways they are dealing with the shutdown click here http://headwayeastlondon.org/blog/headway-beast-mode-covid-19/

And to donate click here http://headwayeastlondon.org/support-us/donate/