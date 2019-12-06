Breaking

Haggerston fire: 40 firefighters tackling blaze at unoccupied nursery next to primary school

Fire engines at the scene of the nursery fire. Picture: Andy Commons Archant

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze in the basement of an unoccupied nursery in Haggerston next to St Paul's with St Michael's Primary School.

Crews were called to the Market Nursery in Wilde Close, off Pownall Road, just before 11.50am.

Six engines and 40 firefighters are at the scene.

Witness Andy Commons told the Gazette: "I saw a fair bit of smoke and literally nine units responded, maybe five fire engines and a command unit."

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the blaze is not yet known. Crews from Shoreditch, Homerton, Islington, Stoke Newington and Polar are at the scene.