Haggerston housing charity Peter Bedford to host winter auction as part of 50th anniversary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 16:22 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 14 November 2019

I Dream in Colour by James Gray.

A housing charity that supports homeless people and those affected by social exclusion is hosting a winter auction as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Peter Bedford Housing Association in Haggerston is bringing together local artists, creatives and businesses on December 11 to support those facing greater challenges through the coldest months.

Along with food, drinks and music, the evening will culminate in an auction featuring artwork from the Peter Bedford-supported artists, as well as contributions from the community.

Amongst the artists featured in the auction is James Gray - a participant of the charity's Supporting Makers Programme.

"I believe colour has a powerful effect on people, and art is a wonderful tool," said James, whose solo-exhibition I Dream In Colour launches this week at Outpost, Peter Bedford's shop and gallery in Kingsland Road.

The event and auction already features foodie gifts from Growing Communities, Hatch Homerton, Hummingbird Bakery and Hix, as well as music from Vortex Jazz Bar and Jazz Cafe and artwork from Printer of Dreams, Gail Gosschalk and emerging artist Thomas Conant.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the exhibition or auction can contact Peter Bedford Housing Association at peterbedford.org.uk, or visit its hot drinks stand at the Hackney Christmas lights switch on at the town hall on Sunday December 1 from 4.15pm.

