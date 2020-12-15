Haggerston charity to bring Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children
Cachella Smith
- Credit: Andrew Leo Photography
A Haggerston-based charity is hosting a #dearsecretsanta campaign to brighten Christmas for children across Hackney and Islington.
SkyWay Charity is asking for donations to buy presents for 206 children aged four to 12 years old who would likely go without anything on Christmas Day this year.
READ MORE: Hackney charity Skyway celebrates a decade of achievement - and still going strong
As of Tuesday, December 15, the campaign has raised £1,850 of a £3,000 target, which has included an anonymous donation of £300.
The Virgin Money Giving page gives donors six presents to choose, although this is primarily to indicate a price bracket and a range of different presents will be bought with the funds.
Sam Mars, head of fundraising and communications, said certain households are "like a pack of cards, there are finely balanced elements and when disrupted, life can fall down.”
You may also want to watch:
He said: “The idea is to make sure children realise the magic of Christmas. That no matter what else is happening, they can always find a bit of joy.”
Donate at virginmoneygiving.com/fund/dearsecretsanta
Most Read
- 1 'Most wanted': Police appeal to trace violent Hackney offenders
- 2 Triple Dalston shooting: Man shot in the head left fighting for his life
- 3 Coronavirus spike sees London moved into Tier 3: What this means for you
- 4 New school streets launched in Hackney Downs and Lower Clapton
- 5 London Fields shooting: Police believe ‘innocent bystander’ was caught in gangland crossfire as drill music video was filmed
- 6 Police appeal for witnesses to car hitting pedestrians in Stamford Hill
- 7 18-year-old banned from Islington and parts of Hackney under gang injunction
- 8 Five injured after car mounts pavement in Stamford Hill
- 9 Anti-LTN convoy delivers cabbages to Hackney Town Hall
- 10 Sandra Samuels murder: Homeless killer launched fatal attack on his ‘friend’ who offered him shelter in her Hackney flat