Haggerston charity to bring Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children

Published: 2:21 PM December 15, 2020 Updated: 2:35 PM December 15, 2020

A Haggerston-based charity is hosting a #dearsecretsanta campaign to brighten Christmas for children across Hackney and Islington.

SkyWay Charity is asking for donations to buy presents for 206 children aged four to 12 years old who would likely go without anything on Christmas Day this year.

As of Tuesday, December 15, the campaign has raised £1,850 of a £3,000 target, which has included an anonymous donation of £300.

The Virgin Money Giving page gives donors six presents to choose, although this is primarily to indicate a price bracket and a range of different presents will be bought with the funds.

Sam Mars, head of fundraising and communications, said certain households are "like a pack of cards, there are finely balanced elements and when disrupted, life can fall down.”

He said: “The idea is to make sure children realise the magic of Christmas. That no matter what else is happening, they can always find a bit of joy.”

Donate at virginmoneygiving.com/fund/dearsecretsanta