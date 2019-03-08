Haggerston woman raises money for Homerton Hospital charity

Writer Sam Shakes.

A Haggerston woman who went through a life-changing surgery is giving back by fundraising for the hospital that saved her.

Writer Sam Shakes fundraising.

Writer Sam Shakes, 47, found herself depressed and an alcoholic in 1998 after undergoing surgery for bowel disease ulcerative colitis which resulted in the removal of her colon and appendix.

But she took control of her life and published a book in 2010 to help others and draw attention to Homerton Hospital, which saved her.

Sam said: "At one point I found I was drinking every single day and I didn't know that could happen to me."

Sam Shakes at Homerton Hospital.

Sam published two more books about her ordeal to help medical professionals understand the patient's perspective while recovering from major surgery.

Sam has a weekly stall at Homerton Hospital where she sells books and merchandise, giving 10 per cent of proceeds to Homerton Hope, which supports the hospital.

Visit samshakes.wordpress.com.