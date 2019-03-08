Haggerston youngsters to visit Rwanda and rebuild church struck by lightning

Young people from Haggerston are travelling to Rwanda to help rebuild a church that was struck by lightning.

A group of 16 from Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church will be visiting Nyaruguru, where 21 people died following the strike in March last year.

The Hackney church's youth leader Michaela Mathieu-Marius was in the Rwanda church on the day and lost one of her Year 5 students.

She said: "It was a tragic and sad experience that changed my outlook on life, making me more reflective on my purpose for being here."

After speaking to young people at her church in Haggerston Road they felt inspired to help their Rwandese peers.

Michaela said: "The mission will seek to show them the value of their gifts and the difference and impact that their lives can make to others."

They will also renovate two classrooms and buy £3 health insurance for 1,000 people. They have set up a crowd-funding page to raise £7,000 for the trip. Donate at uk.gofundme.com/f/reach-rwanda-mission-trip.

The church is also holding a fun day on Sunday, with part of the proceeds going towards Reach Rwanda.

Festivities kick off at 11am with games, food and drink on sale as well as exercise classes and a fashion show.