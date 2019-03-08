Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Haggerston youngsters to visit Rwanda and rebuild church struck by lightning

PUBLISHED: 16:32 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 06 August 2019

The group in Rwanda.

The group in Rwanda.

Archant

Young people from Haggerston are travelling to Rwanda to help rebuild a church that was struck by lightning.

The group from Hackney.The group from Hackney.

A group of 16 from Hackney Seventh Day Adventist Church will be visiting Nyaruguru, where 21 people died following the strike in March last year.

The Hackney church's youth leader Michaela Mathieu-Marius was in the Rwanda church on the day and lost one of her Year 5 students.

She said: "It was a tragic and sad experience that changed my outlook on life, making me more reflective on my purpose for being here."

You may also want to watch:

After speaking to young people at her church in Haggerston Road they felt inspired to help their Rwandese peers.

Michaela said: "The mission will seek to show them the value of their gifts and the difference and impact that their lives can make to others."

They will also renovate two classrooms and buy £3 health insurance for 1,000 people. They have set up a crowd-funding page to raise £7,000 for the trip. Donate at uk.gofundme.com/f/reach-rwanda-mission-trip.

The church is also holding a fun day on Sunday, with part of the proceeds going towards Reach Rwanda.

Festivities kick off at 11am with games, food and drink on sale as well as exercise classes and a fashion show.

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Community gathers at Stoke Newington bus stop to remember homeless man Musa who died there

The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Mother in desperate plea for return of daughter’s teddy bear after it is left in Shoreditch nightclub

The missing teddy bear.

Man wanted by police after Upper Clapton shopkeeper stabbed by customer over 80p change

Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Community gathers at Stoke Newington bus stop to remember homeless man Musa who died there

The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Mother in desperate plea for return of daughter’s teddy bear after it is left in Shoreditch nightclub

The missing teddy bear.

Man wanted by police after Upper Clapton shopkeeper stabbed by customer over 80p change

Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Koscielny makes Arsenal exit to join Bordeaux

Laurent Koscielny has left Arsenal to join Bordeaux. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Perfect way to start for Orient’s match-winner Josh

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Lloris says players must make new stadium ‘special’

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is congratulated by Toby Alderweireld (left) after saving a penalty from Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (not pictured) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Koscielny and Jenkinson set for Arsenal exits as transfer deadline looms

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny and Carl Jenkinson. Picture: PA

Robins boss disappointed to be talking about referee decisions

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists