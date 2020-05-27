Search

Advanced search

Hackney’s Ruby to help judge World Afro Day competition

PUBLISHED: 17:10 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 27 May 2020

Ruby Williams, 18, will help choose the winners of the World Afro Day hair competition. Picture: Kate Williams

Ruby Williams, 18, will help choose the winners of the World Afro Day hair competition. Picture: Kate Williams

Kate Williams

A Hackney teenage campaigner will help judge a UK-wide afro hair competition to empower young people and celebrate World Afro Day in September.

Ruby Williams, 18, will be judging The World Afro Day Top Ten Model Competition with others like Scottish supermodel Eunice Olumide and TV medic Dr Zoe Williams.

Ruby received an out of court settlement in February this year after her family took legal action against The Urswick School in Hackney following a dispute about her hair.

She told the Gazette: “I’m thankful that, for the generations following me, there are many initiatives now to help individuals accept and celebrate their own afro hair.

“This competition is a great example of that, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Brent designer Georgia Brown and model Eunice Olumide. Picture: Tony WellingtonBrent designer Georgia Brown and model Eunice Olumide. Picture: Tony Wellington

Young people aged six to 18, under parental supervision, are invited to send a clip sharing their afro hair story and why they should win.

You may also want to watch:

The winners will be crowned “Top Ten Models” for World Afro Day and will receive coaching from professional models and judges Eunice Olumide and Celai West.

They will feature in a celebratory film and get the chance to take part in a professional photoshoot.

Organisers hope the competition will help combat the stigma they see in the modelling industry, and society in general, towards afro hair.

Eunice Olumide said: “It is imperative for me to support initiatives aimed at not only inclusion and diversity but that unite us as one nation across social, economic or political divides. World Afro Day is an important opportunity to celebrate the beauty of culture through hair.”

The body positive competition has no height or size restrictions and is not about breaking into modelling. Instead, organisers say, it’s “a chance for ordinary people to feel empowered”.

The expert judging panel includes Aaron Wallace, who founded Britain’s first black male grooming brand, and celebrity photographer Misan Harriman.

Winners will be announced on World Afro Day on September 15.

To enter the competition and to find out more click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Council closes more Hackney Streets to protect residents from traffic

Ashenden Road, Meeson Street, Gore Road and Ufton Road are due to be closed by the council under Experimental Traffic Orders. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney protesters ‘occupy’ tree to stop development plans going ahead

Campaigners hoping to save the 150 year old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove N4, near the junction with Seven Sisters Road. Campaigners are with the tree 24 hours a day. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney arrests made in London-wide violent crime operation

More than 200 arrests made in police operation to tackle violent crime. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Extinction Rebellion Hackney uses 600 children’s shoes to stage demonstration

Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

Coronavirus: Hackney Carnival creates online programme to replace 2020 event

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

Most Read

Council closes more Hackney Streets to protect residents from traffic

Ashenden Road, Meeson Street, Gore Road and Ufton Road are due to be closed by the council under Experimental Traffic Orders. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney protesters ‘occupy’ tree to stop development plans going ahead

Campaigners hoping to save the 150 year old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove N4, near the junction with Seven Sisters Road. Campaigners are with the tree 24 hours a day. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney arrests made in London-wide violent crime operation

More than 200 arrests made in police operation to tackle violent crime. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Extinction Rebellion Hackney uses 600 children’s shoes to stage demonstration

Extinction Rebellion Hackney went to Hackney Town Hall with 600 pairs of shoes as a demonstration. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

Coronavirus: Hackney Carnival creates online programme to replace 2020 event

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal duo back decision to end Women’s Super League season

Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Title-winning footage to stir up magical memories for Middlesex old boy Franklin

Middlesex captain James Franklin celebrates winning the 2016 county championship title (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs boss Mourinho expects lower transfers fees after coronavirus pandemic

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho
Drive 24