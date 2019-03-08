Hairy Hounds in Hackney seeks to raise £7,000 to help train rescue dogs at affordable prices

An artist's impression what the yard that Edita would like to revamp could look like. Picture: Josuha Young and The Sugarcube Design Josuha Young and The Sugarcube Design

A dog trainer wants to raise £7,000 to revamp a dilapidated concrete yard in Homerton to help train rescue dogs at affordable prices.

Dog trainer Edita and her rescue dog Gonzo. Picture: Click by Leo Dog trainer Edita and her rescue dog Gonzo. Picture: Click by Leo

Edita Sykora already offers dog day care and training through her business Hairy Hounds in Hackney. But she wants to increase her reach by opening a centre off Homerton Road.

She needs the funds to tidy up and refurbish the space and to add plants, weather-proof covered areas, dog sleeping bays, a dog agility course, and a paddling pool.

She said: "With the new centre we are aiming to be able to reach more owners, of both sufficient and lower incomes, by offering group obedience training classes.

"Our goal is both to work with dogs that have behaviour issues - for example, rescue dogs - but most importantly to prevent behaviour issues from developing. It is important for dogs to be well-trained - to make sure they are healthy, happy and safe.

"Hackney has lots of beautiful green spaces, such as the marshes, and we want to encourage positive interactions between dogs, their owners and the community."

They also want to start a weekend 'members' training club', with an annual fee of £150 and fee of £5 per session to cover the trainer's expenses and would waive the membership fee for people on low-income or benefits.

See bit.ly/2xcQ0uh.