Hardware brand offers helping hand to community groups affected by Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 16:58 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 12 June 2020

Leyland SDM has branches on Balls Pond Road in Hackney, Great Eastern Street in Shoreditch and Mile End Road. Picture: David Kenna. dark photography

A hardware brand is giving away £10,000 worth of shop credit to community groups affected by Covid-19.

Leyland SDM has launched it’s Give London a Lift campaign for charities, grassroots organisations, clubs and sports teams in Hackney, Shoreditch and Mile End.

Groups can apply for prizes to help them open new premises, recover an existing building from a state of disrepair or any other project which benefits the community.

Paul Gerreli, Marketing Director at Leyland SDM, said: “Charities and groups which support the community will be trying to pick up the pieces for their organisations over the coming weeks and months.

“We want to help groups get back on their feet [and] with everything from paint to tools and electrical wiring to plumbing parts available from our stores, that will go a long way towards assisting with much-needed renovation projects.”

Each month between June and October, the business will give away two prizes of £1,000 to spend in any its 23 stores located around London.

Organisations can apply online each month, detailing why they believe they would by worthy recipients of the £1,000, and winners will be chosen by a team of judges.

The decorating, hardware and DIY brand has branches on Balls Pond Road in Hackney, Great Eastern Street in Shoreditch and Mile End Road.

Applications can be made at leylandsdm.co.uk/givelondonalift

Community groups are asked to provide a 200-word overview of what the organisation does, how it benefits the community and how the £1,000 credit would be spent.

Visit www.leylandsdm.co.uk for more information

