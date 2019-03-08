Search

Advanced search

Harold Symons celebrates his 100th birthday at Hackney Town Hall's Speaker's Parlour

PUBLISHED: 14:33 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 14 November 2019

Harold Symons at the Town Hall reception held for his birthday with the Hackney and East London United Synagogue’s religious leader, Rev Naphtali Tiefenbrun and family. Picture: Michael Desmond

Harold Symons at the Town Hall reception held for his birthday with the Hackney and East London United Synagogue's religious leader, Rev Naphtali Tiefenbrun and family. Picture: Michael Desmond

Michael Desmond

Cardinal Pole pupils attended a reception at Hackney Town Hall to celebrate the 100th birthday of their school's former governor Harold Symons.

Harold Symons at the Town Hall reception held for his 100th birthday. Picture: Michael DesmondHarold Symons at the Town Hall reception held for his 100th birthday. Picture: Michael Desmond

The reception was hosted by Deputy Speaker Michael Desmond - who is a member of the Hackney and East London United Synagogue where Harold has been attending since 1945.

You may also want to watch:

Harold, of Tudor Road, London Fields, was born in Stepney on November 1 1919. He served in the army during World War Two and once he moved to Hackney he started working in the textile industry.

He studied for a history degree in his 60s, which he passed with honours, and stood to be a councillor in Victoria Ward in 2002, but failed to gain a seat.

Deputy Speaker Michael Desmond who organised the 100th birthday celebration reception for Harold Symons, a fellow Hackney and East London United Synagogue, at the town hall.Deputy Speaker Michael Desmond who organised the 100th birthday celebration reception for Harold Symons, a fellow Hackney and East London United Synagogue, at the town hall.

Cllr Desmond said: "Harold's main hobby is reading. He has a photographic memory of dates and can tell anyone who asks dates of battles in the Napoleonic Wars, including the famous battle of Austerlitz, which was, of course, on December 2 1805.

"He is a bachelor, but four years ago was contacted by relatives in Stoke-on-Trent who managed to trace him with the use of the internet and now keep in regular contact with him."

Most Read

Hubert Howard: Lower Clapton Windrush victim dies without apology or compensation

Hubert Howard. Picture: Cllr Michael Desmond

‘I was raised here’ – New Era Estate businesses on being forced out ahead of demolition

Mahmut Dogan outside his salon. Picture: Freya Pickford

‘Living legend’ Hackney police officer stole thousands of pounds from dead people, court hears

Sergeant Taff Williams at his office in Stoke Newington Police Station where he had the peculiar job of contacting relatives of people who die by natural causes or suicide in Hackney.

Kennaway Estate: Campaigners hit out at housing association as redevelopment plans approved

Kennaway Estate in Church Street. Picture: Sam Gelder

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Old Bailey jury shown CCTV footage of fatal Somerford Grove attack

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hubert Howard: Lower Clapton Windrush victim dies without apology or compensation

Hubert Howard. Picture: Cllr Michael Desmond

‘I was raised here’ – New Era Estate businesses on being forced out ahead of demolition

Mahmut Dogan outside his salon. Picture: Freya Pickford

‘Living legend’ Hackney police officer stole thousands of pounds from dead people, court hears

Sergeant Taff Williams at his office in Stoke Newington Police Station where he had the peculiar job of contacting relatives of people who die by natural causes or suicide in Hackney.

Kennaway Estate: Campaigners hit out at housing association as redevelopment plans approved

Kennaway Estate in Church Street. Picture: Sam Gelder

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Old Bailey jury shown CCTV footage of fatal Somerford Grove attack

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

25 years of medical exchanges between Homerton and Haifa in Isreal

Town hall reception for Haifa nurses with the Speaker of Hackney Councillor Kam Adams and other local councillors, Lt Col Roderick Morriss, the Deputy Lieutenant of Hackney and the chair of Hackney Jewish War Veterans.

Charities help youngsters construct community space in Homerton

The Mayor of Hackney, Phillip Glanville opens the space to the public. Picture: Ted Mendez

This week 60 years ago: Proposals to annexe Covent Garden Market with Old Street branded ‘complete madness’

The Gazette 60 years ago

This week 30 years ago: Bishop of Stepney lashes ‘yuppie magician’ David Benyacott

The Gazette 30 years ago

Harold Symons celebrates his 100th birthday at Hackney Town Hall’s Speaker’s Parlour

Harold Symons at the Town Hall reception held for his birthday with the Hackney and East London United Synagogue’s religious leader, Rev Naphtali Tiefenbrun and family. Picture: Michael Desmond
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists