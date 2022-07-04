Illustrations capture a fresh view of Hackney
- Credit: Harriet Spalding
“I have always been inspired by my surroundings and nature.”
A graphic designer newly moved to Stoke Newington has set about capturing the sights and businesses of the neighbourhood.
By day, Harriet Spalding is a page designer for the Hackney Gazette and it’s sister titles, but she is also behind Hattie’s Prints.
The 23-year-old moved down from Norwich in April, and says her dream is to become an illustrator.
“I graduated in 2020 studying Graphic Design at Norwich University of The Arts,” she said.
“I have always been creative – and drawing since I was a child. I first started Hattie’s Prints after university when I started my first job as I saw it as a relaxing way to wind down after work.
“I sell all my artwork including greeting cards and hand painted candles on my website. I am also available for commissions.
“Since moving to East London in April I have been sketching where I have visited and transforming these into prints.”
Visit www.hattiesprint.co.uk for more on Hattie’s Prints.