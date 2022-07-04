Illustrations capture a fresh view of Hackney

“I have always been inspired by my surroundings and nature.”

A graphic designer newly moved to Stoke Newington has set about capturing the sights and businesses of the neighbourhood.

By day, Harriet Spalding is a page designer for the Hackney Gazette and it’s sister titles, but she is also behind Hattie’s Prints.

The 23-year-old moved down from Norwich in April, and says her dream is to become an illustrator.

St Mary's Church and Park Crescent from Hattie's Prints - Credit: Harriet Spalding

“I graduated in 2020 studying Graphic Design at Norwich University of The Arts,” she said.

“I have always been creative – and drawing since I was a child. I first started Hattie’s Prints after university when I started my first job as I saw it as a relaxing way to wind down after work.

“I sell all my artwork including greeting cards and hand painted candles on my website. I am also available for commissions.

“Since moving to East London in April I have been sketching where I have visited and transforming these into prints.”

Visit www.hattiesprint.co.uk for more on Hattie’s Prints.

Hackney Downs from Hattie's Prints - Credit: Harriet Spalding